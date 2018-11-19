Deer Firearms Season Opens November 24

Maryland’s Most Popular Hunting Season Runs Through December 8

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces that the two-week firearm hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer opens Nov. 24 and runs through Dec. 8.

“The two-week firearms season remains our most popular hunting opportunity in the state,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “More than one-third of the harvest occurs during this two-week season, which helps manage the state’s deer population.”

Sunday deer hunting is available in all but three counties and remains a critical component to deer population management and recreational opportunities for all resident and visiting hunters.

Hunters are encouraged to consult the 2018-2019 Maryland Guide to Hunting & Trapping for recent changes to bag limits, regulations and registration procedures.

During firearms season, Maryland requires deer hunters and their companions to wear daylight fluorescent orange or daylight fluorescent pink in one of the following manners: a cap of solid fluorescent daylight orange or pink; a vest or jacket containing back and front panels of at least 250 square inches of fluorescent daylight orange or pink; or an outer garment of camouflage daylight fluorescent orange or pink worn above the waist and containing at least 50 percent daylight fluorescent color.

Hunters should carefully inspect all tree-stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while climbing in or out and while in the stand. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prussic knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

Maryland hunters are encouraged to donate any extra deer they may harvest to Farmers and Hunters Feeding the Hungry. New this year, hunters may claim a tax credit of up to $50 for each legally harvested deer that is processed and donated to a nonprofit food sharing program. The maximum credit in any one tax year is $200 per hunter. The approved form to claim this credit is available online.