Huntingtown Woman was Arrested for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest at Wawa in Prince Frederick

On November 7, 2018 Deputy Rediker of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Wawa in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly subject.

Roberta Claire Duran, 59, of Huntingtown, was confrontational and uncooperative as Deputy Rediker attempted to speak with her. She continued to touch his arm and approach him in an aggressive manner.

Duran was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where she was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Obey Lawful Order and Resisting Arrest.

