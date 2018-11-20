2019 Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman Award Nominations Now Being Accepted

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women is in search of extraordinary and inspiring women in the community. Nominations for Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman are now being accepted. The awards recognize women who have made significant contributions to the local region through their volunteer service. Nominees will be recognized at the Women’s History Month Banquet on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center.

The Woman of the Year award recipient is someone who displays leadership, commitment and provides outstanding volunteer service to individuals or non-profit organizations in the community. Previous nominees have included volunteers from local churches, libraries, senior activity centers, hospitals, animal shelters, the NAACP and volunteer rescue squads.

Tomorrow’s Woman celebrates young women who already are making a difference in St. Mary’s County. The award recipient is a current high school student, in grades 9 – 12, who has made an impact in the community through voluntary advocacy, leadership, or service. We encourage individuals, families, charities, educators, civic, community and religious organizations to recognize the work of the next generation by nominating a deserving candidate.

To be eligible, nominations in both categories must recognize women who currently reside in St. Mary’s County and who have made a positive impact on the local community through volunteer work. Completed nominations forms must be submitted by Friday, February 1, 2019.

Nomination forms are available at https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/ A nomination form can also be requested by emailing commissionforwomen@stmarysmd.com or by calling 301-475-4200, ext. *1680. The Commission requests nominating organizations or individuals purchase a reservation for their nominee.

Nominating an exceptional woman is a great way to honor her hard work and effort in front of her family, friends, and community. Please share this invitation and help recognize the talented women here in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women is a volunteer-run committee appointed by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. Their mission is to celebrate and support the county’s women through outreach, advocacy and service, to secure an equitable community for all.