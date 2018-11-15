Elderly Female Sent to Trauma Center After Rollover in Hollywood

On Wednesday, November 14, 2018, at approximately 8:50 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Hollywood Road, and St. Johns Road, in Hollywood, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Ford Ranger in the roadway on its roof, with the single occupant/operator trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the patient after approximately 5 minutes, and emergency medical services took over patient care.

The elderly female patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood, and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Departments.

