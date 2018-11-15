Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Resisting Arrest and Assault

On November 1, 2018 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Trooper First Class B. DiToto from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop in the Great Mills area.

The vehicle was occupied by the driver, identified as Erica Katherine Dayton, 27 of Lexington Park, and a small child in the rear seat.

While speaking with the driver, TFC B. DiToto detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Dayton became uncompliant and as a result she was placed under arrest. While being handcuffed, Dayton began to actively resist any attempts to be restrained. TFC B. DiToto and TFC J. Rutkoski were able to secure Dayton and the search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia.

Dayton was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and Civil Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 grams.

