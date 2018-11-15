Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Resisting Arrest and Assault

On November 1, 2018 at approximately 8:30 a.m., Trooper First Class B. DiToto from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop in the Great Mills area.
The vehicle was occupied by the driver, identified as Erica Katherine Dayton, 27 of Lexington Park, and a small child in the rear seat.
While speaking with the driver, TFC B. DiToto detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Dayton became uncompliant and as a result she was placed under arrest. While being handcuffed, Dayton began to actively resist any attempts to be restrained. TFC B. DiToto and TFC J. Rutkoski were able to secure Dayton and the search of the vehicle revealed drug paraphernalia.
Dayton was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where she was charged with Second Degree Assault, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Obey a Lawful Order and Civil Possession of Marijuana Less Than 10 grams.
Ewww Ewww that smell…
Can’t ya smell that smell?
Ewww Ewww that smell…
The smell that’s around you!
She high and fiesty! Holla back girl!
Stupid trash. Expose child to drugs, then get stopped by the cops.
Resist arrest and let the child see! Dumb Ass
Traumatize the child more by showing how ignorant you can be.
If you are the mother of the child, you do not deserve him/her.
You’re in the gateway, sister! Turn around!
what happened to small child in rear seat???
She was being detained by two troopers and she has a kiddo in the car. Then resisted arrest…….did she think she was going make a get-away? You can’t make this stuff up…
Trump supporters are really getting on my nerves I hope CPS takes that kid far away
Trump supporters made the arrest and saved the child from a life of socialist democrat mind control and government assistance. You are welcome!
Good for her, she turned a ticket into an arrest. With a kid in the car they should have charged her with DUI and negligence. Who gets high just before they drive a kid around? Not too bright.