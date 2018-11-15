Annabelle Rebecca Morrison, 92 of Huntingtown, MD passed away November 11, 2018 at Calvert County Nursing Center. She was born June 11, 1926 in Paris, MD to J. Horace and Margaret Elizabeth (Norfolk) Ward. Annabelle was raised in Calvert County and moved to Washington to attend school and work for the U.S. Government. While working in Washington she met Edward Robert Morrison. They were married August 5, 1950.

Annabelle was preceded in death by her husband Ed on March 3, 1997. Surviving are their children Robert Morrison and he wife Renee of Huntingtown, MD, Melody Weschler of California, MD and Mark Morrison and his wife Michelle of Shepardstown, WV. Annabelle is also survived by thirteen grandchildren Danny, Bobby, Sissy, Zak, Rachel, Matthew, Heather, Eric, Krystle, Niki, Jule, Stephanie and Katie and fifteen great grandchildren Logan, Jaxon, Christopher, Aubrey, Cheyenne, Ava, Haleigh, Ally, Andrew, Sydney, Jake, Gavin, Amelia, Gabby and Ben.