Callaway Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine and Marijuana After Traffic Stop in California

On October 19, 2018 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Trooper T. Howard from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop in the California, area.

Upon contact with the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Gohar Tarek Shaaban, 25 of Callaway, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A probable cause search revealed suspected cocaine and marijuana.

Shaaban was issued a Civil Citation for Possession of CDS Marijuana Less than 10 grams.

He placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana.

