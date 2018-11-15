Callaway Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine and Marijuana After Traffic Stop in California

November 15, 2018
Gohar Tarek Shaaban, 25 of Callaway

Gohar Tarek Shaaban, 25 of Callawayv

On October 19, 2018 at approximately 1:00 a.m., Trooper T. Howard from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop in the California, area.

Upon contact with the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Gohar Tarek Shaaban, 25 of Callaway, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A probable cause search revealed suspected cocaine and marijuana.

Shaaban was issued a Civil Citation for Possession of CDS Marijuana Less than 10 grams.

He placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Marijuana.

Gohar Tarek Shaaban, 25 of Callaway

Gohar Tarek Shaaban, 25 of Callawayv

2 Responses to Callaway Man Arrested for Possession of Cocaine and Marijuana After Traffic Stop in California

  1. Anonymous on November 15, 2018 at 11:25 am

    She don’t lie, she don’t lie, she don’t lie….

    COCAINE.

    Reply
  2. cmon dude on November 15, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Stop being stupid Gohar. Cut out the bad behaviors- ALL OF THEM. Want to see you do good.. You are more than capable

    Reply

