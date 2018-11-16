Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Destruction of Property and Served Three Outstanding Warrants.

On November 7, 2018 Deputy Rzepkowski of the Calvert County Sheriff”s Office responded to the Patuxent Health Center in Prince Frederick to investigate a car alarm.

The complainant advised a black male wearing a jean jacket, jeans and a dark shirt was seen walking away from the vehicle. The subject was located hiding behind a shed and fled on foot when he saw officers approaching him.

Quinn McDonald Bannister, 54, of Prince Frederick, was apprehended and placed under arrest.

Two vehicles were damaged in the area of where Bannister fled from.

Bannister was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with two counts of Malicious Destruction of Property-Value $1,000, as well as served three outstanding warrants.

