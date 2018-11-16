Police Locate Wanted Woman and Make Two Drug Arrests at WaWa in Mechanicsville

November 16, 2018
Christina Suzanne Buckler, 41 of Mechanicsville, and Mark Allen Nalborczyk, 30 of Waldorf

On November 9, 2018 at approximately 8:00 p.m., Trooper J. Powis from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to WaWa located in Mechanicsville for a reported wanted person at the location.

Upon arrival, contact was made with the passenger of the vehicle, who identified herself as Tammy Lou Buckler. However, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy Seyfried was on the scene and positively identified her as Christina Suzanne Buckler, 41 of Mechanicsville, and an open warrant for her arrest was confirmed.

A search incident to the arrest, revealed a Maryland Driver’s License which also positively identified Buckler, along with drug paraphernalia.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Mark Allen Nalborczyk, 30 of Waldorf, was searched and as a result CDS-Not Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were located.

Nalborczyk and Buckler were both transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center where they were both charged with Possession of CDS-Not Marijuana and Possession of CDS-Paraphernalia. Buckler was additionally charged with Identity Theft to Avoid Prosecution for the false name she provided.

