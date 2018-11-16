Arline Patricia Rowley, 75 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD on November 13, 2018. Arline was born on October 18, 1943 to the late James Eddie Hunter and Louise Roller in Brooksville, FL. Arline loved to go home to visit family in Florida. She was an excellent mother and wife. She loved to cook and enjoyed her potato salad. Arline loved crabbing off the pier.

In addition to her parents, Arline was predeceased by her siblings, Joyce Scarborough, Larry Hunter, Peggy Arthar and Sam Hunter; her son, Robert Puttman Rowley, III; Grandson James Hunter Rowley Jr. and Great Granddaughter, Leighana Garcia.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Puttman Rowley, Jr; children, Penny Webb (Randy) and Katie Rowley both of Hollywood, MD, Patricia Figgins (John) of Lothian, MD, James Rowley (Tammy), Larry Rowley (Toni) and Megan Rowley, all of Mechanicsville, MD; siblings, Shirley Lake (Joe) and Teresa Hill, both of Brooksville, FL, James Hunter (Alisha) of Tennessee; Pat (Paul) Heath West Virginia; 14 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 18th from 2pm to 5pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Funeral Service will be on Monday, November 19th at 11am at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be: Timothy Lowe, Randy Webb, Jr., James Rowley, Joseph Redman, Megan Rowley, Jeremy Dean, Robert Rowley, Jr. and John Figgins, Jr.

