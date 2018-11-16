Gerald U. Kish, 73 years, of Glen Burnie, MD, passed away on November 13, 2018 at home with his family. He was born October 10, 1945, in Columbia, IL, son of the late Al and Betty, nee Schmidt. He was married to the late Rumay Kish for almost 40 years when she passed away May 9, 2008.

Jerry retired from the National Security Agency in 2006, where he spent his career after serving in the United States Navy. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are his sons, Jeffrey Kish (Devon) of Bel Air, MD, and Jared Kish of Glen Burnie, MD; daughter, Janna Jackson (Christopher) of Hughesville, MD; grandchildren, Liliana and Lathe Kish (Jeffrey), Cameron and Nathan Urlock (Janna), and Parker Castagnera (Jared); brothers and sisters, Dennis (Elaine) Kish, Michael (Jeanne) Kish, Thomas Kish, Steven (Debbie) Kish, Patrick Kish, Albert (Patresa) Kish, Mary (John) Olsson, Susan Settle, Margaret (James) Burns, and Joanne Stahlmann; and many additional nieces, nephews and extended family.

A special thank you to Katie Fitzpatrick who helped provide care and comfort for him as if he were her own family; your love and support will be remembered always.

Jerry and Rumay will be placed together during their final inurnment which will be held with full honors on a future date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Education & Activities Center Building Fund, or the Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund, 411 Palmer Road, Columbia, IL, 62236.