Detectives Investigating Death of 35-Year-Old Man at Charles County Detention Center

On November 16 at 12:10 a.m., Correctional Officers at the Charles County Detention Center were conducting routine security checks when they discovered a 35-year-old male, from Lottsburg, Virginia, who was alone in his cell, hanging from a bedsheet.

The officers took immediate life-saving actions to include CPR and the activation of an automated external defibrillator.

EMS responded and the man was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

In accordance with agency policy, detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and the Office of Professional Responsibility responded.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was arrested in Charles County on November 11 for being a fugitive from justice stemming from a felony malicious domestic-related assault that occurred in Essex, Virginia.

On November 13, the man was seen by a district court judge who issued a $1,000 bond and afforded him the opportunity to be released after paying 10 percent of that bond, which he did not post. He was medically evaluated prior to being placed into a cell and there were no apparent signs of physical or mental distress.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will perform an autopsy.

The investigation is continuing.

