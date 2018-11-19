Body of Missing Nanjemoy Man Located in Charles County Creek

UPDATE 11/19/2018: On November 15, 2018, a vehicle operated by Walter Junior Carroll, II, 36, of Nanjemoy, was found abandoned on Poseytown Road in Nanjemoy.

When he didn’t return home, his family contacted police to file a missing person report.

Several search and rescue teams, including canines and the CCSO’s drones, were deployed to assist. On November 17, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located Carroll deceased in a creek. The Charles County Dive Rescue team recovered his body.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, and his body was sent to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed.

Det. J. Elliott is investigating.

11/16/2018: On November 15, 2018 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nanjemoy, for the report of a missing person.

Family members of Walter Junior Carroll, II, said he was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. in the Nanjemoy area.

Officers are currently canvassing the area near Poseytown Road and Lillians Place, where his vehicle was located.

He was last seen wearing a green coat, a Redskins hat, jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information regarding Carroll’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222.

