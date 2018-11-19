Body of Missing Nanjemoy Man Located in Charles County Creek

UPDATE 11/19/2018: On November 15, 2018, a vehicle operated by Walter Junior Carroll, II, 36, of Nanjemoy, was found abandoned on Poseytown Road in Nanjemoy.
When he didn’t return home, his family contacted police to file a missing person report.
Several search and rescue teams, including canines and the CCSO’s drones, were deployed to assist. On November 17, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located Carroll deceased in a creek. The Charles County Dive Rescue team recovered his body.
There were no obvious signs of foul play, and his body was sent to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed.
Det. J. Elliott is investigating.
11/16/2018: On November 15, 2018 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nanjemoy, for the report of a missing person.
Family members of Walter Junior Carroll, II, said he was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. in the Nanjemoy area.
Officers are currently canvassing the area near Poseytown Road and Lillians Place, where his vehicle was located.
He was last seen wearing a green coat, a Redskins hat, jeans, and black shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information regarding Carroll’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222.
Unfortunately I was worried about self harm. Our posts say more about us than they do about this husband and father. I don’t know why they used this photo. His wife shared photos of a man at the beach smiling. I believe he has been found deceased. Praying for his family and the repose of his soul.
Our prayers are with his family right now…
My heart goes out to the Carroll family. Bread was a good person. My he R.I.P God please cover this family with your love, heal them from their pain. Amen
He is my cousin and Friend and some of you people don’t have sympathy or compassion for his wife and our family.. just need to Keep ur comments to ur self… it’s uncalled for…. if you not sending prayers or words of comfort.. just don’t say anything…
This is my uncle and not only was he a good person he is loving, caring, and has a big heart.
This man happened to be a devoted husband, dedicated father figure to his step children and a true definition of a loyal friend. He would give the shirt off his back to help any and everyone. How can anyone who doesn’t know him personally be so quick to judge or speculate the circumstances. This man was expecting his first child in a few weeks,imagine if this was your family member, respect this mans family and friends. Negativity shouldn’t be posted about a person you don’t know personally period, this man has a family, respect his family and friends because they will tell you there is nothing negative you can say about this man. Prayers to his family, especially his wife and step children. He will truly be missed by so many people.
I am so sorry for you and your family’s loss. I used to live so in Nanjemoy everyone down there was always so nice caring and loving. Again I am truly sorry for you and your family’s loss. Xoxoxoxo
So Sorry For Your Loss To The Family.God Bless You All