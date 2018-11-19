Body of Missing Nanjemoy Man Located in Charles County Creek

November 19, 2018

UPDATE 11/19/2018: On November 15, 2018, a vehicle operated by Walter Junior Carroll, II, 36, of Nanjemoy, was found abandoned on Poseytown Road in Nanjemoy.

When he didn’t return home, his family contacted police to file a missing person report.

Several search and rescue teams, including canines and the CCSO’s drones, were deployed to assist. On November 17, members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office located Carroll deceased in a creek. The Charles County Dive Rescue team recovered his body.

There were no obvious signs of foul play, and his body was sent to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed.

Det. J. Elliott is investigating.

11/16/2018: On November 15, 2018 at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Nanjemoy, for the report of a missing person.

Family members of Walter Junior Carroll, II, said he was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. in the Nanjemoy area.

Officers are currently canvassing the area near Poseytown Road and Lillians Place, where his vehicle was located.

He was last seen wearing a green coat, a Redskins hat, jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information regarding Carroll’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 932-2222.


This entry was posted on November 19, 2018 at 4:31 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to Body of Missing Nanjemoy Man Located in Charles County Creek

  1. exrep on November 16, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    lets be serious nefarious activity is in play here, like he was really abducted. give me a break

    Reply
    • Anonymous on November 17, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      A missing person is still a missing person regardless of the situation

      Reply
    • KK on November 17, 2018 at 4:15 pm

      Unless you are Walter Carroll himself, you shouldn’t make assumptions like that. Cause you dont know jack

      Reply
    • KK on November 19, 2018 at 9:18 am

      He has been found deceased, and while they know how he passed they dont know why he passed, there could have been foul play. You know, people have families and you really shouldnt make comments like that when you have no clue. I knew him personally and i wasnt as close to him as his wife or family and your comment offended me, i can only imagine if they read that. I hope you never have to worry about a loved ones whereabouts because its a horrible feeling. Then you have people like this, brushing it off acting like its not a serious situation. It was actually a life or death situation.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 11:18 am

      Your an idiot. This was my family. I advise you next if you don’t have anything positive to say then just stfu!!!

      Reply
      • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 5:27 pm

        Or what?

        Reply
        • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 6:53 pm

          Look u being anonymous means.. your not on my level.. but wtf ur not going to do is disrespect my cousin,his wife and children and my family..

          Reply
        • alex on November 19, 2018 at 8:28 pm

          I suggest give them your real contact info and find out and let me know what happens please!

          Reply
          • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 9:56 pm

            Whoever it was not about that life.. me and my family are about it.. and our family is hurting right now.. so.. please..

    • Amazed on November 19, 2018 at 1:04 pm

      Oh wondrous all knowing, please speak on all the sh*t you know nothing about.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      Stop being stupid how bout that..

      Reply
    • Monica on November 19, 2018 at 7:59 pm

      Let me be serious. Firstly, nefarious, is a strong word. If you could tell me in which capicity you are utilizing it? Nobody mentioned abduction so where did you get that from? If you may, be more specific about my family member, I’d truly appreciate it.

      Reply
  2. JM on November 17, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    Unfortunately I was worried about self harm. Our posts say more about us than they do about this husband and father. I don’t know why they used this photo. His wife shared photos of a man at the beach smiling. I believe he has been found deceased. Praying for his family and the repose of his soul.

    Reply
  3. Charles County is a bad place on November 19, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Nanjemoy.

    That one-way place where people never return from – alive.

    Tragic – especially this time of the year.

    God help this family

    Reply
    • Nunyours on November 19, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      What in hell u mean Nanjemoy one way place where people never return alive… your an idiot.. stop talking stupid if u don’t know anything

      Reply
      • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 9:53 pm

        That went wayyy over your head.

        Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    Our prayers are with his family right now…

    Reply
  5. Puggie on November 19, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    My heart goes out to the Carroll family. Bread was a good person. My he R.I.P God please cover this family with your love, heal them from their pain. Amen

    Reply
    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 6:28 pm

      Thanks puggie!

      Reply
  6. NUNYOURS on November 19, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    He is my cousin and Friend and some of you people don’t have sympathy or compassion for his wife and our family.. just need to Keep ur comments to ur self… it’s uncalled for…. if you not sending prayers or words of comfort.. just don’t say anything…

    Reply
    • J C on November 19, 2018 at 9:20 pm

      I agree, and I’m sorry for your lost.

      Reply
  7. AH on November 19, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    This is my uncle and not only was he a good person he is loving, caring, and has a big heart.
    So for some ###hole to sit on here and post your bs or your negative talk about people you know nothing about. For the people who has said kind words, we appreciate it and for the ones
    Who wanna keep running there mouth just leave your address.. Bread your amazing and we love you. I am truly going to miss your loving simle and that smile. Love you unc

    Reply
  8. ME on November 19, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    This man happened to be a devoted husband, dedicated father figure to his step children and a true definition of a loyal friend. He would give the shirt off his back to help any and everyone. How can anyone who doesn’t know him personally be so quick to judge or speculate the circumstances. This man was expecting his first child in a few weeks,imagine if this was your family member, respect this mans family and friends. Negativity shouldn’t be posted about a person you don’t know personally period, this man has a family, respect his family and friends because they will tell you there is nothing negative you can say about this man. Prayers to his family, especially his wife and step children. He will truly be missed by so many people.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 10:32 pm

      Amen .. some people dont understand that just quick to assume

      Reply
  9. Carrie on November 19, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    I am so sorry for you and your family’s loss. I used to live so in Nanjemoy everyone down there was always so nice caring and loving. Again I am truly sorry for you and your family’s loss. Xoxoxoxo

    Reply
  10. Anonymous on November 20, 2018 at 1:28 am

    Daycallmeface rip bread

    Reply
  11. Joyce Woods on November 20, 2018 at 1:31 am

    So Sorry For Your Loss To The Family.God Bless You All

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.