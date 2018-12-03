Eligible State Retirees Not Required to Enroll in Medicare Part D Plan

The Calvert County Office on Aging announces eligible Maryland state retired employees will not be required to switch to the Medicare Part D plan during the current enrollment period, now through Dec. 7, 2018.
In October, a federal court judge ruled Maryland cannot force state retirees to switch to a federal prescription drug plan and state government will continue to extend coverage at the same premium citizens are paying now through December 2019.
Office on Aging staff supported a local effort to assist more than 370 Calvert County residents with Medicare Part D training and enrollment efforts. With the temporary injunction in place, residents do not need to take further steps until a long-term solution is found by the Maryland state government.
Information on the Calvert County Office on Aging can be found online at the link provided below or by calling 410-535-4606 or 301-855-1170.