Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park Results in Two Patients Taken to Trauma Center

On Sunday, November 18, 2018 at approximately 3:25 p.m, police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Canopy Liquors, on Great Mills Road, and Saratoga Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles, with one in the roadway and one off the roadway with two people trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters from Bay District and Second District extricated two patients after approximately 15 minutes, and emergency medical services took over patient care.

Two patients were transported to Millison Plaza, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both patients to an area trauma center.

