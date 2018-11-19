Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park Results in Two Patients Taken to Trauma Center

November 19, 2018

On Sunday, November 18, 2018 at approximately 3:25 p.m, police fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Canopy Liquors, on Great Mills Road, and Saratoga Drive, in Lexington Park, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles, with one in the roadway and one off the roadway with two people trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters from Bay District and Second District extricated two patients after approximately 15 minutes, and emergency medical services took over patient care.

Two patients were transported to Millison Plaza, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported both patients to an area trauma center.




 

17 Responses to Serious Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park Results in Two Patients Taken to Trauma Center

  1. People are cray cray on November 19, 2018 at 9:33 am

    What a MESS!

    Clean that up and go home.

    I don’t want to hear anymore about it.

    Enough to make me lose my religion on a Sunday mornin!

    Reply
  2. TellItLikeItIs on November 19, 2018 at 10:12 am

    More carnage on our Cameron enforced roadways!

    You get what you elect!!!

    Reply
    • Dick on November 19, 2018 at 10:53 am

      Stupid comment and you know it.

      Reply
      • TellItLikeItIs on November 19, 2018 at 2:28 pm

        How is it stupid exactly? Are accidents like these not a daily occurance? Multiple times?? Did our illustrious shriff not publically state that patrolling our main roadways was “too dangerous” for his sheriffs? Has ANYTHING been done to alleviate the problem?

        Can’t wait to hear your informed response with proof…

        Most likely it will be … crickets

        Reply
        • Dick on November 19, 2018 at 9:42 pm

          Accidents – your own words. How are they prevented by patrol cars? Since you know everything, How are “accidents” the fault of the *Sheriff ?

          Reply
      • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 4:06 pm

        Agree. We get some ignorant comments here but that max’s out the ignorance meter.

        Reply
    • exrep on November 19, 2018 at 2:29 pm

      Cameron wasn’t behind the wheel you trumpbag the drunk driver was

      Reply
      • Demoncratsuck on November 19, 2018 at 9:23 pm

        Suckit trump hater

        Reply
    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 4:02 pm

      You lost Hillary. Go home

      Reply
    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 5:33 pm

      That my lil sister watch your damn mouth

      Reply
      • exrep on November 19, 2018 at 7:31 pm

        and you wash trumps butt with your tongue

        Reply
    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 10:05 pm

      Must be 1 of the loser Bellevoine’s cronies

      Reply
  3. Dick on November 19, 2018 at 10:44 am

    This section of Great Mills Rd is bad. There always seems to be pedestrians crossing the street and idiot drivers coming out of the A&E Motel, Canopy liquors and the car wash. Combine that with the sun in your eyes in the late afternoon it’s a recipe for a serious accident.

    Reply
    • Takes one to know one on November 19, 2018 at 12:54 pm

      If you can’t handle it – STAY HOME!

      It’s a street – get over it!

      Move out into the woods if you have a need to escape people and buildings.

      Otherwise drive responsibly like you got some sense.

      Reply
    • Just spitballin' on November 19, 2018 at 2:21 pm

      I vote for a time change of the sun!

      Reply
    • TellItLikeItIs on November 19, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      You forgot to blame sun spots, aliens, and Trump for our traffic problems.

      Gee.. if only there was an entity who was responsible for enforcing traffic laws and whos duty it was to patrol the streets and ticket/punish those who did not follow the laws.

      Hmmmmmm…..

      Reply
      • Dick on November 19, 2018 at 9:54 pm

        You must not drive much. I see Troopers enforcing the law frequently. Stop whining like a little baby.

        Reply

