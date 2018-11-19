UPDATE: Details Released in Indian Head Home Invasion Where Two Sisters Stabbed Victims

UPDATE: On November 17, 2018, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Bland Drive in Indian Head for the report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived on scene, they learned two female suspects stabbed two women (a mother and daughter) who were known to them and fled the scene in a white Dodge van.
Officers canvassed the area and observed the van nearby; they initiated a traffic stop and arrested the suspects.
Neighbors told police they observed the Dodge van intentionally drive into a white Dodge Dart several times pushing the vehicle forward and causing significant damage to the rear end of the Dodge Dart. The estimated damage to the vehicle is $2000.00. While at the residence, Officers located and recovered a multi-colored “butterfly” style knife from the walkway in front of the home. The knife had approximately a 4-inch blade, was in the open position, and appeared to contain biological evidence.
During the interviews of Melinda Allen and Melissa Russell, they admitted to being involved in the altercation however both denied stabbing anyone. Melinda said she owned a knife that matched the description of the one recovered in front of the home. Melinda also denied striking the Dodge Dart vehicle as she was leaving. Additionally, both Melinda and Melissa had suspected blood evidence on their clothing and on their hands.
The incident is the result of a dispute that occurred earlier in the day over the alleged theft of a cellphone and/or $500. One of the women at the house alleges that Melinda and Melissa stole $500 cash from her, and Melinda alleges that the same woman went into her house and stole Melissa’s cell phone.
The victims were flown to a hospital where they were treated for injuries that were later determined to be non-life threatening.
The suspects were charged with
- home invasion
- assault-first degree (2 counts)
- assault-sec degree (2 counts)
- dangerous weapon-int/injure
- destruction prop value + $1,000
At a bond hearing on November 19th, Melinda Ann Allen and Melissa Marie Russell had bail set at $50,000 each.
According to court documents Melinda Ann Allen listed her employer as Love to Care, home care service agency, and Melissa Marie Russell, as unemployed.
Det. J. Long is investigating.
11/19/2018: Two sisters, Melissa Marie Russell, 32, and Melinda Ann Allen, 31, both of Waldorf, were arrested and are currently being held on a no bond status at the Charles County Detention Center.
Court documents say the the two sisters drove to a residence on Brand Drive in Indian Head, forced their way into the house and stabbed two women.
The two female victims 26 and 55, were both flown to an area trauma center with serious stab wounds.
The incident appears to be the result of “an on-going dispute.” and is an isolated incident.
Melissa Marie Russell, 32, and Melinda Ann Allen, 31, both of Waldorf have each been charged with the following:
- home invasion
- assault-first degree (2 counts)
- assault-sec degree (2 counts)
- dangerous weapon-int/injure
- destruction prop value + $1,000
Updates will be provided as they become available.
A ton “O” fun. Keepin’ it realz
serious… a ton!
Here we go again, this is the third time a knife has been used in a violent crime this month. If knives are available for sale people will keep using them. Ban all knives now!!
Hell no!!! Ban you. Need knives to cut food with and to open up deer and stuff…. Smh stupid….
Sarcasm flew right over your stupid head!
Listen to Shawn 2! This man knows what hes talking about. Think about it
Genius!
Because I use my gun to do so many other things than just shoot.
Except butter knives, they’re harmless. Wait……maybe we should ban them, look at the two above.
Thats a lot of beef invading a home. Pure trash.
SUUUUUUU-EY!
Some one needs to execute these two wild pigs!
Breakin into a home and stabbing people?
I don’t care if it IS “STANDARD” IN WALDORF!
We aint havin it here.
Probably all over a stuffed ham receipe.
BOOM!
Way to ruin your life, hope it was worth it. They should be charged with attempted murder. I am pretty sure if you stab someone to the point they are in serious condition you don’t care if they live or die. These two don’t belong out in civilized society.
Criminals looking for food. Heffas!
What are their gang names; Biscuit and Gravy?
That right there is funny!
Wow… This one actually made me LOL.
Now that’s some funny sh*t!!
We need a assault knife ban…..orange man bad
More like – you need an English class.
That joke flew over your head
Was is worth it?? You two are pathetic.
Their poor kids. :(
They’re mothers. I know their children aren’t okay!
A selfie vs a tagged photo
Trash. Pure and simple.
That be how we roll, yes sirrrrrrrrr.
Did you say roll? As in dinner roll? Mmmmmmm
The girl who’s house they ran in DESERVES every bit of this. She’s a dope head so is her mother and sister. Putting them poor babies in stuff like this
Wow! Did I read this right? Maybe someone out there feels the same about you. Would that justify a home invasion and for you to be stabbed? Please do us a favor an don’t reproduce. Thanks in advance.
Agree
“…The girl who’s house they ran in…” Does that translate into ‘Forced entry’?
If so, are you implying they were handling drug users on their own?
Putting what ‘babies in stuff like this’? The article does not mention babies.
Deserves to get stabbed?? They didn’t even stab the girl they came for. You sound dumb af!
Yes, being a dope head means you “deserve” to have two fat chicks smash your door in and stab you and a family member repeatedly? The world is screwed…
On going dispute over what the last sandwich at work, dumb bi##hes, should be charged with attempted due to seriousness of injuries force them to pay all medical bills before any bond and NO you can’t sell your food stamp cards, sad excuse for humans, if they work wear shirts that state the crime they did if you are so proud of yourselves….
Wow. Are you sober (and just that stupid)
….or are you mentally challenged?
Neither was charged with “attempted murder”?! Not surprising
Look up definition of 1st Degree Assault. That may surprise you. And, they will be indicted later and that’s when the charges will really pile up!
I wonder why they would say what really happened in the first place… the victims are not victims they stole drugs earlier in the day and have a history of stealing… they are not perfect… mother and daughter duo has multiple drug charges against them… they got what they deserved when you steal you get what’s coming to you
Who were the victims?
Thugs …..smh
I bet their parents are really proud. Why did they give them almost identical names? Melinda and Melissa. SMH.
You know the victims are white, because if they had been black, it would have been pasted all over the national news.
they can be charged with being Butt ugly as well
Umm did somebody say stake. Umm stake I thought I heard stake ummmm her gang name is a1 and little sauce
The took their souls.. Now i guess the will be thrown to the wolves..
Sista’s with voices
Why isn’t this attempted murder? You stab someone in the stomach and you’re trying to kill them. And I’m shocked they got bond. Crack down on this foolishness!