UPDATE: Details Released in Indian Head Home Invasion Where Two Sisters Stabbed Victims

On November 17, 2018, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Bland Drive in Indian Head for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned two female suspects stabbed two women (a mother and daughter) who were known to them and fled the scene in a white Dodge van.

Officers canvassed the area and observed the van nearby; they initiated a traffic stop and arrested the suspects.

The investigation revealed Melinda Ann Allen, 31, and Melissa Marie Russell, 32, both of Waldorf, drove to the victims’ house and forced their way inside. While inside Melissa stated that she wasn’t going anywhere and “all of you are going to die tonight.” During a physical altercation, Melissa punched the 55-year-old woman twice in the upper body and in the face, she then began striking her in the abdomen area. At this time, the victim felt a sharp pain and realized that she had been stabbed. While this was happening, Melinda began fighting with a 26-year-old woman and her 24-year-old sister, during the altercation, the 26-year-old women was stabbed once in the torso.

Neighbors told police they observed the Dodge van intentionally drive into a white Dodge Dart several times pushing the vehicle forward and causing significant damage to the rear end of the Dodge Dart. The estimated damage to the vehicle is $2000.00. While at the residence, Officers located and recovered a multi-colored “butterfly” style knife from the walkway in front of the home. The knife had approximately a 4-inch blade, was in the open position, and appeared to contain biological evidence.

During the interviews of Melinda Allen and Melissa Russell, they admitted to being involved in the altercation however both denied stabbing anyone. Melinda said she owned a knife that matched the description of the one recovered in front of the home. Melinda also denied striking the Dodge Dart vehicle as she was leaving. Additionally, both Melinda and Melissa had suspected blood evidence on their clothing and on their hands.

The incident is the result of a dispute that occurred earlier in the day over the alleged theft of a cellphone and/or $500. One of the women at the house alleges that Melinda and Melissa stole $500 cash from her, and Melinda alleges that the same woman went into her house and stole Melissa’s cell phone.

The victims were flown to a hospital where they were treated for injuries that were later determined to be non-life threatening.

The suspects were charged with

home invasion

assault-first degree (2 counts)

assault-sec degree (2 counts)

dangerous weapon-int/injure

destruction prop value + $1,000

At a bond hearing on November 19th, Melinda Ann Allen and Melissa Marie Russell had bail set at $50,000 each.

According to court documents Melinda Ann Allen listed her employer as Love to Care, home care service agency, and Melissa Marie Russell, as unemployed.

Det. J. Long is investigating.



