UPDATE: Details Released in Indian Head Home Invasion Where Two Sisters Stabbed Victims

November 19, 2018
Melissa Marie Russell, 32, and Melinda Ann Allen, 31, both of Waldorf

UPDATE: On November 17, 2018, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Bland Drive in Indian Head for the report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived on scene, they learned two female suspects stabbed two women (a mother and daughter) who were known to them and fled the scene in a white Dodge van.

Officers canvassed the area and observed the van nearby; they initiated a traffic stop and arrested the suspects.

The investigation revealed Melinda Ann Allen, 31, and Melissa Marie Russell, 32, both of Waldorf, drove to the victims’ house and forced their way inside. While inside Melissa stated that she wasn’t going anywhere and “all of you are going to die tonight.” During a physical altercation, Melissa punched the 55-year-old woman twice in the upper body and in the face, she then began striking her in the abdomen area. At this time, the victim felt a sharp pain and realized that she had been stabbed. While this was happening, Melinda began fighting with a 26-year-old woman and her 24-year-old sister, during the altercation, the 26-year-old women was stabbed once in the torso.

Neighbors told police they observed the Dodge van intentionally drive into a white Dodge Dart several times pushing the vehicle forward and causing significant damage to the rear end of the Dodge Dart. The estimated damage to the vehicle is $2000.00. While at the residence, Officers located and recovered a multi-colored “butterfly” style knife from the walkway in front of the home. The knife had approximately a 4-inch blade, was in the open position, and appeared to contain biological evidence.

During the interviews of Melinda Allen and Melissa Russell, they admitted to being involved in the altercation however both denied stabbing anyone. Melinda said she owned a knife that matched the description of the one recovered in front of the home. Melinda also denied striking the Dodge Dart vehicle as she was leaving. Additionally, both Melinda and Melissa had suspected blood evidence on their clothing and on their hands.

The incident is the result of a dispute that occurred earlier in the day over the alleged theft of a cellphone and/or $500. One of the women at the house alleges that Melinda and Melissa stole $500 cash from her, and Melinda alleges that the same woman went into her house and stole Melissa’s cell phone.

The victims were flown to a hospital where they were treated for injuries that were later determined to be non-life threatening.

The suspects were charged with

  • home invasion
  • assault-first degree (2 counts)
  • assault-sec degree (2 counts)
  • dangerous weapon-int/injure
  • destruction prop value + $1,000

At a bond hearing on November 19th, Melinda Ann Allen and Melissa Marie Russell had bail set at $50,000 each.

According to court documents Melinda Ann Allen listed her employer as Love to Care, home care service agency, and Melissa Marie Russell, as unemployed.

Det. J. Long is investigating.


11/19/2018: Two sisters, Melissa Marie Russell, 32, and Melinda Ann Allen, 31, both of Waldorf, were arrested and are currently being held on a no bond status at the Charles County Detention Center.

Court documents say the the two sisters drove to a residence on Brand Drive in Indian Head, forced their way into the house and stabbed two women.

The two female victims 26 and 55, were both flown to an area trauma center with serious stab wounds.

The incident appears to be the result of “an on-going dispute.” and is an isolated incident.

Melissa Marie Russell, 32, and Melinda Ann Allen, 31, both of Waldorf have each been charged with the following:

  • home invasion
  • assault-first degree (2 counts)
  • assault-sec degree (2 counts)
  • dangerous weapon-int/injure
  • destruction prop value + $1,000

Updates will be provided as they become available.

49 Responses to UPDATE: Details Released in Indian Head Home Invasion Where Two Sisters Stabbed Victims

  1. BooBerry on November 19, 2018 at 8:53 am

    A ton “O” fun. Keepin’ it realz

    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 10:39 am

      serious… a ton!

  2. Shawn 2 on November 19, 2018 at 9:07 am

    Here we go again, this is the third time a knife has been used in a violent crime this month. If knives are available for sale people will keep using them. Ban all knives now!!

    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 11:28 am

      Hell no!!! Ban you. Need knives to cut food with and to open up deer and stuff…. Smh stupid….

      • Shawn 2 on November 19, 2018 at 9:33 pm

        Sarcasm flew right over your stupid head!

    • Yup on November 19, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      Listen to Shawn 2! This man knows what hes talking about. Think about it

    • Ted Nugent on November 19, 2018 at 12:31 pm

      Genius!

    • Your Mom on November 19, 2018 at 2:46 pm

      Because I use my gun to do so many other things than just shoot.

    • Richard Simmons on November 19, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      Except butter knives, they’re harmless. Wait……maybe we should ban them, look at the two above.

  3. Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Thats a lot of beef invading a home. Pure trash.

  4. Draw the Line for these Dorfians! on November 19, 2018 at 9:26 am

    SUUUUUUU-EY!

    Some one needs to execute these two wild pigs!

    Breakin into a home and stabbing people?

    I don’t care if it IS “STANDARD” IN WALDORF!

    We aint havin it here.

  5. somd4life on November 19, 2018 at 9:35 am

    Probably all over a stuffed ham receipe.

    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 12:44 pm

      BOOM!

  6. Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 9:45 am

    Way to ruin your life, hope it was worth it. They should be charged with attempted murder. I am pretty sure if you stab someone to the point they are in serious condition you don’t care if they live or die. These two don’t belong out in civilized society.

  7. KC on November 19, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Criminals looking for food. Heffas!

  8. Joe on November 19, 2018 at 10:19 am

    What are their gang names; Biscuit and Gravy?

    • Otis on November 19, 2018 at 11:15 am

      That right there is funny!

    • Homey Da Clown on November 19, 2018 at 12:20 pm

      Wow… This one actually made me LOL.

    • Bebop on November 19, 2018 at 2:31 pm

      Now that’s some funny sh*t!!

  9. Trump on November 19, 2018 at 10:35 am

    We need a assault knife ban…..orange man bad

    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 12:45 pm

      More like – you need an English class.

      • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 11:04 pm

        That joke flew over your head

  10. TAG on November 19, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Was is worth it?? You two are pathetic.

  11. Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 10:47 am

    Their poor kids. :(

  12. Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 10:48 am

    They’re mothers. I know their children aren’t okay!

  13. Charles on November 19, 2018 at 10:50 am

    A selfie vs a tagged photo

  14. Adam 12 on November 19, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Trash. Pure and simple.

  15. Phillip Marlow on November 19, 2018 at 11:15 am

    That be how we roll, yes sirrrrrrrrr.

    • Ted Nugent on November 19, 2018 at 12:32 pm

      Did you say roll? As in dinner roll? Mmmmmmm

  16. Noneya on November 19, 2018 at 12:13 pm

    The girl who’s house they ran in DESERVES every bit of this. She’s a dope head so is her mother and sister. Putting them poor babies in stuff like this

    • Ted Nugent on November 19, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      Wow! Did I read this right? Maybe someone out there feels the same about you. Would that justify a home invasion and for you to be stabbed? Please do us a favor an don’t reproduce. Thanks in advance.

      • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 8:18 pm

        Agree

    • Trying to understand incomplete ramblings on November 19, 2018 at 2:38 pm

      “…The girl who’s house they ran in…” Does that translate into ‘Forced entry’?

      If so, are you implying they were handling drug users on their own?

      Putting what ‘babies in stuff like this’? The article does not mention babies.

    • Kathy on November 19, 2018 at 2:59 pm

      Deserves to get stabbed?? They didn’t even stab the girl they came for. You sound dumb af!

    • Wow on November 19, 2018 at 3:30 pm

      Yes, being a dope head means you “deserve” to have two fat chicks smash your door in and stab you and a family member repeatedly? The world is screwed…

  17. Karen Elliott on November 19, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    On going dispute over what the last sandwich at work, dumb bi##hes, should be charged with attempted due to seriousness of injuries force them to pay all medical bills before any bond and NO you can’t sell your food stamp cards, sad excuse for humans, if they work wear shirts that state the crime they did if you are so proud of yourselves….

    • Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 12:47 pm

      Wow. Are you sober (and just that stupid)
      ….or are you mentally challenged?

  18. Anonymous on November 19, 2018 at 12:20 pm

    Neither was charged with “attempted murder”?! Not surprising

    • Ben Matlock on November 19, 2018 at 12:36 pm

      Look up definition of 1st Degree Assault. That may surprise you. And, they will be indicted later and that’s when the charges will really pile up!

  19. Karma on November 19, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    I wonder why they would say what really happened in the first place… the victims are not victims they stole drugs earlier in the day and have a history of stealing… they are not perfect… mother and daughter duo has multiple drug charges against them… they got what they deserved when you steal you get what’s coming to you

    • Oy on November 19, 2018 at 6:48 pm

      Who were the victims?

  20. Nobody Special on November 19, 2018 at 1:18 pm

    Thugs …..smh

  21. Anonymous#13 on November 19, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    I bet their parents are really proud. Why did they give them almost identical names? Melinda and Melissa. SMH.

  22. Captain Obvious on November 19, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    You know the victims are white, because if they had been black, it would have been pasted all over the national news.

  23. exrep on November 19, 2018 at 2:33 pm

    they can be charged with being Butt ugly as well

  24. Stake on November 19, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Umm did somebody say stake. Umm stake I thought I heard stake ummmm her gang name is a1 and little sauce

  25. Puddinface on November 19, 2018 at 7:11 pm

    The took their souls.. Now i guess the will be thrown to the wolves..

  26. Anonymous# on November 19, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    Sista’s with voices

  27. Cpstech on November 19, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Why isn’t this attempted murder? You stab someone in the stomach and you’re trying to kill them. And I’m shocked they got bond. Crack down on this foolishness!

