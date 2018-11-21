Lexington Park Woman Arrested for Assault

On November 10, 2018, Deputy Westphal from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 19600 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported assault.

Investigation revealed Sylvia Denise Clinton, 61 of Lexington Park, arrived at the victim’s residence and began creating a disturbance. Clinton went into the kitchen and retrieved a knife and began slashing the victim’s duffel bag. At some point she was disarmed by one victim, retrieved a second knife, and began to try to attack the second victim. The first victim was able to restrain Clinton, until she again retrieved a third knife, and tried to go after one of the victims. During this, one of the victim’s was struck in the face by Clinton, while she was restrained. Clinton made slashing motions with the knife to one victim, and attempted to cut the legs of the other victim restraining her.

Clinton was ultimately arrested and charged with Assault 1st and Assault 2nd Degree.

