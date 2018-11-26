Experience the Glittering Light Art Show that is Annmarie Garden in Lights!

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland, announces the Annmarie Garden in Lights schedule for the 2018 holiday season. This family-friendly light art event is a joyful outing for all ages – and has become a favorite Southern Maryland holiday tradition. The Garden is transformed with more than one million lights in dazzling and unique installations and vignettes. Guests will be delighted with the quirky and unique “light sculptures” that transform the Garden into a glittering kaleidoscope of color. Take a walk through the protected ¼ mile wooded path, then come inside and enjoy live entertainment, food, and holiday shopping. Annmarie Garden in Lights will be open to the public from November 30, 2018 to January 1, 2019, 6-9pm nightly (closed Dec. 3,4, 24, 25).

“We love putting this show together each year. This event is all about the joy that it brings and celebrating the season. We are excited to be trying some new things this year that add to the experience with more lights and more dazzle.” says Stacey Ruff, director of Annmarie Garden.

Annmarie Garden in Lights also features live entertainment each night, the Hardesty Haven Holiday Café, unique shopping in the Annmarie Gift Shop, an Ornament Show & Sale, Holiday Pop-up Shops, and much more! Special themed nights throughout the month include, Snow Princess Night, Scout Caroling Night, Santa Night, Festive Holiday Attire Night and Pet Night. Special nights include live characters who will greet guests and provide great photo opportunities. Admission at the door is $7; free for children 2 & under; free for Annmarie members. Visit wwwannmariegarden.org to purchase special Fast Pass Tickets and for a detailed entertainment schedule.

Sponsors for the event include Presenting Sponsor, Thompson Creek Window Company; Title Sponsors, Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Calvert Health and Roy Rogers; Other major sponsors include GH Clark, Just Tech, Chesapeake Orthodontics, Team Hyundai, SMECO, Century 21 New Millenium, Quality Built Homes, College of Southern Maryland and Jane & Walter Grove.

Friday, November 30, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Will Alton, singer/songwriter rock.

Saturday, December 1, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Tom Rhode, holiday & classical guitar.

Sunday, December 2, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Scout Caroling Group inside and outside along the path. Scout & ROTC Night – wear your uniform, badge, or pin and enjoy $2 off admission!

RESTRICTED ADMISSION on Dec. 3 — Special Needs Night at Annmarie Garden in Lights, Monday, December 3, 6-8pm, sponsored by Calvert Health. Garden in Lights is closed to the general public, this evening is exclusively for special needs guests. Entertainment: Kristin Rebecca on the Celtic harp!

Wednesday, December 5, 6-9pm. Entertainment: St. Clair Duo, holiday mix. First Responder Appreciation Night sponsored by Just Tech; special admission offer for Police, EMS, Fire & Hospital staff (with valid ID) + 1 guest!

Thursday, December 6, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Kathy O'Rourke, singer/songwriter mix.

Friday, December 7, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Linette Tobin's Pangaea, World music; and the Mill Creek Middle School Chamber Chorus caroling along the path. Face painting and glitter tattoos with Kreative Kharacters from 6-8pm.

Saturday, December 8, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Some Assembly, folk music, and Joel A. Tuminaro, handpan along the path. Face painting and glitter tattoos with Kreative Kharacters from 6-8pm.

Sunday, December 9, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Between the A's, rock! Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus tonight, 6-8pm. Face painting and glitter tattoos with Kreative Kharacters from 6-8pm.

Monday, December 10, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Matt Farr, singer/songwriter.

Tuesday, December 11, 6-9pm. Entertainment: YellowTieGuy, alternative rock. Golf Cart Tours for handicapped guests will be available tonight.

Wednesday, December 12, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Billy Breslin, singer/songwriter; and Town Creek Elementary School Terrapin Chorus caroling along the path. Military Appreciation Night sponsored by Team Hyundai and Chesapeake Orthodontics; special admission offer for active military and veterans (with valid ID) + 1 guest!

Thursday, December 13, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Wesley Spangler, country mix.

Friday, December 14, 6-9pm. Entertainment: COSMIC Flute choir, traditional holiday music.

Saturday, December 15, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Patuxent and Calvert High Schools Chamber Orchestras; and Joel A. Tuminaro, handpan along the path.

Sunday, December 16, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Patuxent High School Jazz Ensemble. Snow Princess Night - capture a unique photograph with one of our three holiday princesses from 6-8pm. Face painting and glitter tattoos with Kreative Kharacters from 6-8pm.

Monday, December 17, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Marshall Stone, singer/songwriter. Festive Holiday Attire Night! Wear your most festive holiday sweater, hat, suit, etc. for $2 off admission.

Tuesday, December 18, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Ken Gutberlet, singer/songwriter holiday mix. Golf Cart Tours for handicapped guests will be available tonight.

Wednesday, December 19, 6-9pm. Entertainment: St. Marie's Children's Children's Chorus; and Town Creek Elementary School Beginner Chorus, along the path. Educator Appreciation Night sponsored by College of Southern Maryland; special admission offer for public and private school teachers, K-12 & College (with valid ID) + 1 guest!

Thursday, December 20, 6-9pm. Entertainment: the Dave Norris Duo, original and traditional music. Special Event 6:30-8:30pm in the Mezzanine Gallery: Wine and Lights Night! Enjoy a wine tasting with Port of Leonardtown Winery. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at www.annmariegarden.org.

Friday, December 21, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Latrice Carr, R&B, soul.

Saturday, December 22, 6-9pm. Entertainment: GrooveSpan Duo, holiday jazz, folk mix; and Joel A. Tuminaro, handpan along the path.

Sunday, December 23, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Painted Trillium, world music; and Joel A. Tuminaro, handpan along the path.

Wednesday, December 26, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Josh Riley, blues.

Thursday, December 27, 6-9pm. Entertainment: The Originators, ska, jazz, funk.

Friday, December 28, 6-9pm. Entertainment: to be announced, holiday mix.

Saturday, December 29, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Bootleggers, pop mix.

Sunday, December 30, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Shannon Bielski, pop mix.

Monday, December 31, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Joel A Tuminaro, handpan. New Year's Eve Family Game Night! enjoy family games.

Tuesday, January 1, 6-9pm. Entertainment: Spencer Joyce Duo, singer/songwriter mix! Pet Night sponsored by Prince Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram; bring your well-behaved pet on a short leash. Thanks to our sponsor, pets are FREE tonight.

Directions to Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center

From Washington DC (about a 60 minute drive): take Route 4 South to Capital Beltway Exit 11 (to Prince Frederick). Continue on 4 South, following signs to Solomons. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left. From Baltimore (Beltway I-695): take I-97 (Annapolis) to Route 301 South (Bowie). Continue on 301 to Route 4 and follow signs to Solomons. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn. Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left. From Annapolis: follow Route 2 South towards Prince Frederick/Solomons. Left (South) onto Route 2/4 at Sunderland light. Left on Dowell Road at Hilton Garden Inn. Annmarie is less than 1/4 mile on left.