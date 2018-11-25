Identity Sought for Cellphone Theft Suspect

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at 6:34 p.m., the suspect cut the safety wire from a blue Samsung Note 1 cellphone and concealed it on his person.

He then left the T-Mobile store on Lexington Village Way in Lexington Park without paying for it. The suspect is a black male with a full beard, tattoos on his neck, wearing a brown ball cap, brown framed glasses, a black hooded coat with leather sleeves, blue jeans and his shoes had red markings on the sides.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Gray Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. *8035 or email Gray.Maloy@stmarysmd.com. CASE#41476-18

 

 

 

 

