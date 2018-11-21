Indian Head Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Assault During Failed Robbery

On Monday, November 19, 2018, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine M. Carrington sentenced Robert William Warren, Jr., 22 of Indian Head, to 15 years in prison for the First-Degree Assault of James Ihrig, Jr. and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Violent Crime.

On August 3, 2018, Warren entered a guilty plea to the aforementioned charges in Charles County Circuit Court.

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, commenting on the Court’s sentence, said, “Some may think a 15-year sentence is lengthy but, in this case, it is absolutely appropriate. But for the gun malfunctioning, our victim would be dead, and this would have been a murder case. I don’t think anyone can reasonably say that 15 years – or even more in my opinion – is excessive.”

On December 29, 2017, officers responded to Sandra Court in Indian Head for the report of an attempted armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers made contact with victim James Ihrig, Jr. Ihrig reported that earlier that evening he was approached by two suspects, one producing a firearm, demanding money. The victim was able to give officers a description of the armed suspect, including a hand tattoo the suspect had. Fortunately, the victim was able to escape the incident without injury.

An investigation revealed that prior to the incident, the victim arranged a drug transaction via social media with someone who he believed to be a female. The victim was instructed to arrive in the area of Meekins Park to complete the transaction. Upon arrival, he was approached by two male suspects. While the victim was inside of his vehicle, one of the suspects produced a firearm, pointed it at the victim, and demanded money. The victim attempted to drive away but was initially unable. The armed suspect leaned into the vehicle and pulled the trigger of the firearm several times; however, it failed to discharge. The victim was eventually able to flee unharmed to a friend’s residence. While inside his friend’s residence, the victim saw three suspects going through his vehicle. The suspects fled after being confronted, and the victim was able to call police.

During the course of the investigation, officers discovered rounds of live ammunition inside of the victim’s vehicle. Accomplice testimony linked Warren to the crime. He also had a tattoo matching the description from the victim. Officers were able to locate Warren by his vehicle registration.

During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany L. Campbell told the judge that, “given the gravity of the offense, the State is asking for a sentence above that recommended by the Maryland sentencing guidelines [of 5-10 years].” The State requested the Court impose a 20-year sentence.

