White Plains Man Arrested on Gun Charges After Fleeing from Police and Crashing Car

On November 20 at 12:01 a.m., a Charles County Sheriff’s officer was conducting radar in the area of Crain Highway and Smallwood Drive when the driver of a Camaro drove through a 45 mph speed zone at 67 mph.

The officer activated his emergency lights and the driver sped off, heading north on Crain Highway. The driver of the Camaro failed to stop at a red light at Crain Highway and Plaza Drive and struck a Ford Taurus; the Camaro became disabled.

Officers observed the driver open the car door and throw a gun out onto the street.

Officers subsequently apprehended the driver and recovered the gun as well as a single bullet from his pocket. The occupants of the Taurus were flown to a hospital with serious injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Camaro was injured during the crash and was treated at a local hospital before being transported to the Charles County Detention Center. He is being held with no bond.

A check revealed the driver, Dicarlo Frederick Dickerson, 42, of White Plains, was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to previous criminal convictions.

According to Maryland Judiciary Case Search, Dickerson has been convicted of, or found guilty of, multiple criminal and traffic offenses including: five drunk or drugged driving offenses, first-degree assault, and felony drug charges.

