The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured.

On Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, between 6:05 and 6:17 p.m., the suspects stole numerous bottles of Dove brand body wash during two trips in and out of the Lexington Park CVS store on Three Notch Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Patrick Handy at 301-475-4200, ext. *8023 or email Patrick.Handy@stmarysmd.com. CASE# 61579-18