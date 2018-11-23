Calvert County’s Annual Safe Nights Program Opens for the Season

November 23, 2018

Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for the homeless is now open for the 2018-2019 season.

Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters provide a warm bed and breakfast, a bag lunch and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week and the program is offered for approximately 20 weeks.
To qualify, individuals must:

– Be homeless
– Show identification
– Show proof of Calvert County residency
– Be ambulatory and capable of self-care
– Be older than 18, unless accompanied by a parent
– Pass a background check
– Sign the guest shelter agreement and agree to abide by its provisions

A one-time in-person registration is required each season. Walk-ins are not accepted. Call Safe Nights of Calvert County at 443-486-8670 or email calvertsafenights@gmail.com for more information.

