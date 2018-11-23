Calvert County’s Annual Safe Nights Program Opens for the Season

Calvert County’s annual Safe Nights program providing winter shelter for the homeless is now open for the 2018-2019 season.

Safe Nights provides winter protection for Calvert County’s homeless by offering shelter in a clean and safe environment. Host shelters provide a warm bed and breakfast, a bag lunch and dinner. Shelter hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., seven days a week and the program is offered for approximately 20 weeks.

To qualify, individuals must:

– Be homeless

– Show identification

– Show proof of Calvert County residency

– Be ambulatory and capable of self-care

– Be older than 18, unless accompanied by a parent

– Pass a background check

– Sign the guest shelter agreement and agree to abide by its provisions

A one-time in-person registration is required each season. Walk-ins are not accepted. Call Safe Nights of Calvert County at 443-486-8670 or email calvertsafenights@gmail.com for more information.