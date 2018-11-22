James Golden “Jr.” Thompson, Jr., 84 of Coltons Point, MD passed away on November 19, 2018 at his home. Born on December 23, 1933 in Avenue, MD he was the son of the late Ruth Margaret Woodall Thompson and James Golden Thompson, Sr. Jr. was the loving husband of Marie Goode Thompson whom he married on May 30, 1952 in Avenue, MD. He is survived by his children; Drs. Carolyn and Robert Martin of Stockton, CA, Margie Russell (Robin) of Clarksburg, MD and Marita F. Thompson of La Plata, MD. 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Siblings; Genevie Sinclair and Paul Thompson. Jr. is preceded in death by his siblings; Thelma Morris, Roy Thompson, Gussie Thompson, Catherine Nelson and Dorothy Williams.

Jr. graduated from Margaret Brent High School and was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County MD. He was a Waterman for Thompson Seafood in Avenue, MD for 55 years retiring in 2008. Jr. was a member of the 7th Annual Ancient Order of the Waterman since October 3, 2004. Jr. enjoyed gardening, woodworking, hunting and fishing. In 1972, Jr. was the 1st St. Mary’s County Oyster Shucking Champion.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 26, 2018 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church Bushwood, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 AM with Father Samuel Plummer officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be; Mike Vallandingham, Robin Russell, Daniel Russell, Jamieson Russell and Buddy Thompson.

Contribution may be made to 7th District Vol. Rescue Squad P.0. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609 and/or Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.