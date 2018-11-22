Douglas Mark Grandstaff,”Doug”,58, of Chaptico, MD formerly from Nanjemoy, MD passed away surrounded by his family on November 20, 2018. Born on May 20, 1960 in Arlington, VA, he was the son of Frances Grandstaff and Carroll Grandstaff of Luray, VA. Doug was the loving husband of Sarah Ward Grandstaff, whom he married on June 23, 2018 in Chaptico, MD. Doug is survived by his children; Nick Grandstaff (Tina) of Woodstock, MD, Emily Akers (Brandon) of Mechanicsville, MD, Step daughters; Nicole Vandervliet of Portland, OR, Marie Vandervliet of Salt Lake City, UT, Nathan Vandervliet of Leesburgh, VA and 4 grandchildren. Along with siblings Edie Shaw, Patsy McGraw, May Lunn Dubon, and Darrel Grandstaff. He graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 1978.

Doug worked as a Service Supervisor for Warfiled & Sanford Elevator Company for 30 plus years. He enjoyed hunting, loved riding his Harleys, loved classic cars, and loved spending time with his family including the dogs.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM with Pastor Brian Corrick officiating in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 10:30AM in Beahm’s Chapel Cemetery Luray, VA with Pastor Brian Corrick officiating.