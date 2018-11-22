Barbara Jean Guffey, 80, of Great Mills, MD formerly of Staunton, VA passed away on November 17, 2018 at her home. Born on January 4, 1938 in Staunton, VA she was the daughter of the late Bertie Smith Deaver and Eldrid Deaver. Barbara was the loving wife of Raymond Alexander Guffey whom she married on July 29, 1968 in North Kingstown, RI. She is survived by her children; Teresa Marie Sculley of Lusby, MD, John David Guffey of Virginia Beach, VA, Sandra Lee Doyle of Darion, GA, Olivia Rae White of Great Mills, MD and Kelly Ann Guffey of Great Mills, MD. 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. Siblings; Carolyn Dill, and Charollete Lyons. Barbara is preceded in death by her brothers, David Deaver and Alec Deaver.

Barbara moved from Norfolk, VA to St. Mary’s County MD in September 1987. She was a housewife.

The family will received friends on Monday, November 26, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Rick Connor officiating.

Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens Great Mills, MD. Pallbearers will be Timothy White, James Pritchard, Ray Guffey, Bill Sculley, Robert Rotsolk, and Chris Hobbs.

Contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Caring Inc. Soup Kitchen 20850 Langley Road Lexington Park, MD 20653.