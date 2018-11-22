Cordia Elizabeth Friess, 80, of Colton’s Point, MD formerly from Semora, NC passed away on November 19, 2018 in Prince Frederick, MD. Born on October 8, 1938 in Semora, NC she was the daughter of the late Zell Long and Willie Long. Cordia was the loving wife of the late Joseph Friess whom she married on April 19, 1958 in All Saints Episcopal Church Oakley, MD, and who preceded her in death on November 11, 2017. Cordia is survived by her children Betty Johnson of Huntington, MD, Joseph Friess of Colton’s Point, MD, David Friess of Dover, DL, and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her son Ernest Friess and sister Shirley Boatright.

She moved to St. Mary’s County, MD 70 years ago and graduated from Margaret Brent in 1958. Cordia worked for St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD as a radiology Technician, retiring in 2003.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:30 Am in the Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop William McClean officiating. Interment will be private. Pallbearers will be Robert Johnson, Timothy Johnson, Gary Friess, Toby Friess, Steven Debolt and Bo Vallandingham.

In lieu of flowers please send donation to St. Anne’s Church P.O. Box 289 Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.