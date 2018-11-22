Aurora Vidal was born December 9, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to Antonio and Julia Vidal. Aurora was the fifth out of ten children. She grew up in New York and eventually became a seamstress. In February 1963, she flew to California to see her brother and met the love of her life. Eleven days later, on February 17, 1963 she and Lawrence A. Shorback Sr were married and celebrated 54 years together until his passing last June 2017.

Aurora and Lawrence decided to raise their children, Julia and Buddy in St. Mary’s County and moved to Dameron in 1972 where they built a home on family property. Aurora had lived in New York for 35 years and never had a driver’s license. Shortly after arriving in St. Mary’s County, Aurora realized she needed to learn how to drive. Her mother-in-law taught her how to drive and after three attempts Aurora finally received her first driver’s license at 35 years old. Aurora was only 4’11” and back then there were no adjustable gas or brake pedals, so her husband lovingly taped a wooden block to the gas pedal, so she could reach it.

Aurora worked at Peebles Department store as the receiving manager for 20 years and then went to work for Tracor where she retired from in 1997. She did not have many hobbies, above all her favorite passion was her family. Aurora had a very close relationship with her siblings and truly enjoyed her nieces and nephews. The thing she enjoyed the most was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She always told everyone in her family, “Nothing is more important than your family. When things go wrong, they are the ones who stand by you. Cherish your family everyday and always stay close and take care of each other.”

Aurora was preceded in death by the love of her life Lawrence A. Shorback Sr., her parents Antonio and Julia Vidal, and her siblings: Rosie Tortosa, Andrew Vidal, and Augustus Vidal

Aurora is survived by her children: Julia (Mark) Guy, Buddy (Christina) Shorback, grandchildren: Alicia (Mike) Mercure, Patrick Russell, Ashly Shorback, and Breanne Shorback, great grandchildren: Maddyson Prentiss and Tucker Mercure, Siblings: Manny Vidal, Jimmy Vidal, Julio Vidal, Tony Vidal, Trina (Frank) Moschella, and Soren (John) Harris.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 20, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church Cemetery, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

