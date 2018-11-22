Linda Darlene Davis Reno, 72

Genealogist and co-author of Sheriff’s history book dies

It is with great sadness that the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Linda Darlene Davis Reno, who co-authored the recent book on the history of the agency: “America’s First – A History of America’s Oldest Continuously Operating Sheriff’s Office.”

Reno, a resident of Charlotte Hall, died on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, at the age of 72 at Bridgepoint Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Sheriff Tim Cameron affectionately referred to Reno as one of his “history ladies” who helped in the research and writing of the Sheriff’s Office history book, along with Grace Mary Brady, Carol Moody and others. The Sheriff said they were an elite group of investigators and dear friends – all important members of the Sheriff’s Office family.

Over the years, Reno created a database of almost 106,000 names, birthdays, death dates and marriage dates.

Reno was a genealogist, researcher, newspaper columnist and author of two books: “Images of America – St. Mary’s County, Maryland” and “The Maryland 400 in the Battle of Long Island, 1776.”

“Linda was a wealth of historical knowledge,” Sheriff Cameron said. “Chances were that she could tell you, no matter who you were, who your ancestors were and where your family came from. She had at her disposal a vast catalog of information about the families in St. Mary’s County and in Maryland.”

“She was a pleasure to work with over the years it took to compile the research for the book and her historical expertise will be sorely missed,” the Sheriff said.

Reno was a longtime member of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society, St. Mary’s County Genealogical Society, a member of the St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission and a frequent contributor to the Chronicles of St. Mary’s.

“Linda dedicated 40 years of her life to St. Mary’s County genealogy,” Brady, retired St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Planner, said. “She loved St. Mary’s so much,” and the results of her work will stay in St. Mary’s County, Brady said.

“I’m going to miss a good friend in Linda,” said Pete Himmelheber, member of the St. Mary’s County Historical Society Board of Directors.

Reno was an excellent source for genealogical records, especially from the 1700s, he said, and she loved helping others find their family’s history.

“I would go to her and I could get the answer. If she couldn’t find it, she would tell you,” Himmelheber said. “She would talk to anybody. She liked to get together with people.”

A retired federal government employee, Reno “fought tirelessly to keep Charlotte Hall a rural area, heading up citizens organizations,” Brady said.

Reno was predeceased by her husband, Ronnie Rae Reno, and parents William Phillip Davis and Nellie Agnes Phillips. She is survived by her son Daryl G. Mueller of Alexandria, Va., daughter Dawn Mueller of Charlotte Hall, brother William Phillip Davis Jr. of North Myrtle Beach, SC and grandchildren Justin Mueller, Michael Mueller, Nathan Mueller, Cody Schmidt, Christopher Mueller and Matthew Dobson.

Date for Memorial Service will be posted soon.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements made by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.