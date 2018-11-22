Doris May Harris, 67, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 16, 2018 with family and friends by her bedside at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital. She was born in Baden, January 14, 1951 to the late Nobel Oliver, Sr. and Nellie (Townshend) Oliver. She leaves behind her loving husband of 35 years, Paul Harris, Jr. and her devoted son, James (Jimmy) N. Naylor. She is preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Curtin and survived by her brother, Nobel (Buddy) Oliver, Jr., wife, Debbie and extended family. Animal lovers will understand, Doris was preceded in death by her 13-year old, Old English Bull dog, Sequoia, and her special kitty, Bubba. They both meant so very much to her.

Doris attended Baden Elementary and went on to graduate from Gwynn Park Jr./Sr. High School. She worked many years at Brandywine Auto Parts. In 1990, she was with the Prince George’s County Fair as a Third Vice-President for the Agriculture Hort Division (working with animals as well as vegetables for the fair). By 1992, she joined the Baden Volunteer Fire Department and had membership in both the Administrative side and the Baden Ladies Auxiliary accruing 26 years of service. She was a very versatile member and on the Administrative side, focused on recruiting new members.

Doris had a lifelong passion for her church, St. Paul’s Baden Episcopal Church. She was a member of their Vestry, which met monthly. Even when she was too sick to attend, she’d call in and give her opinion to vote.

Family, friends and others whose lives Doris touched are invited to Visitation on Sunday, November 25th, from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM with a Fire Department Memorial Service at 7PM at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Monday, November 26th, the funeral procession will depart from Brinsfield Funeral Home at 10AM for interment at St. Paul’s Baden Episcopal Church’s Cemetery, 13500 Baden-Westwood Rd., (in Baden) Brandywine, MD 20613.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Baden Volunteer Fire Department, 16608 Brandywine Rd., Brandywine, MD 20613 or to: St. Paul’s Baden Episcopal Church, 13500 Baden-Westwood Rd., (in Baden) Brandywine, MD 20613.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD