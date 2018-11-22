James Young, 85, of Lusby, MD passed away on November 17, 2018 in Lusby, MD. James was born in Newport News, Virginia to Allen and Annie Young on August 11, 1933. Mr. Young attended Huntington High School in Newport News, Virginia. Mr. Young went to the US Army Signal School. He was part of the 990th Signal Core Company in Fort Gordon Georgia as a radio repairman.

He did radio and television repair at BDM Electronic Labs, electrical assembly at Kollsman Instrument, worked as an electronics test technician at Sperry Rand Corporation, and finally as a senior engineering specialist at IBM where he retired after 27 years. Mr. Young was a proud member of Harvest Fellowship in Lusby, MD. James enjoyed spending time with his family and his church family.

He was predeceased by his daughter Clarissa Young, and brothers John Allen Young and Anthony Scott. James is survived by his wife Clarice Young, son Richard A. Young of Hydepark, NY; and daughter Adrienne Young of Lusby, MD. He is also survived by his siblings Fred Scott of New Mexico; Matthew and Anthony Scott and Adell Banks all of Newport News, VA.

The family will receive relatives and friends on November 26, 2018 form 5-8 PM at Harvest Fellowship Church in Lusby, MD.

A service will be offered on November 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow the service in Chesapeake Highlands Memorial Gardens located in Port Republic, MD.