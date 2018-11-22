Alton William “Al” Peters, Jr.

Alton “Al” W. Peters, of Dunkirk, MD passed away November 17, 2018. Al was born in Washington, DC to Alton Sr. and Lois Peters on December 27, 1947. Al was raised in Hillcrest Heights and graduated from Crossland High School. He was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force in July 1966 and then worked as a civilian for 36 years with the Department of Army before retiring in 2003. He is survived by Karen, his wife of 25 years, stepson Bryan Sivils, brothers Mike, Tom, David and Joseph, sisters Mary Dyer, Patricia Frank, Jean Peters and Rebecca Messer, and many nieces and nephews. A long-time resident of Calvert County, Al enjoyed photography, cruising around Calvert County, talking to people, spoiling his dogs and watching classic car TV shows.

A service and reception will be offered at the Waldorf Jaycees, 3090 Crain Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601 on December 7, 2018 at 2:00 PM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society and Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.