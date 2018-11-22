Cristina Arguelles, 88

Cristina Arguelles, age 88, of Hughesville, MD died on November 18, 2018.

Cristina came to the United States from Manduria, Italy in 1970 but her love for her home country remained strong throughout her lifetime. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Church in Bryantown. Cristina was a homemaker that deeply cherished her family and friends.

Cristina is preceded in death by her parents, Cosimo and Maddalena Scialpi; and her husband, Joseph Arguelles.

She is survived by her sons, Johnny M. Arguelles (Jennifer) and Salvatore F. Arguelles (Pamela); daughter, Mariarosaria Arguelles; brother, Gino Scialpi; three grandchildren, Justin, Michael, and Nicholas; and three great-grandchildren, Carter, Penelope, and Luca.

Friends will be received at St. Mary’s Church Bryantown on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 from 10:30AM until her Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM. Her interment will follow at MD Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions in Cristina’s name may be made to Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603).