William Maurice Jenkins, 83, of Bryantown, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at his home.

Born on December 15, 1934 in Hughesville, MD, he was the son of the late Morris Leo Jenkins and Elsie Lucille (Robey) Jenkins. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 41 years Lauretta E. Jenkins; son William S. Jenkins; brother James R. Jenkins.

.

He is survived by his son David A. Jenkins of Bryantown, MD; grandson William T. Jenkins (Randi) of Waldorf, MD; daughter-in-law Doremus M. Jenkins; stepchildren Linda Quirante of Virginia, Paul Thomas of North Carolina, Gail Stroud (Bob) of Texas; 8 step grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; siblings Mary B. Spalding of La Plata, MD, Patrick E. Jenkins of Bryantown, MD, Betty L. Todd (Rick) of Bryantown, MD, Margaret A. Kolberg (Carl) of Waldorf, MD; numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Jenkins served his Country in the United States Marine Corps from 1953 to 1957 and the USMC Reserves from 1957 to 1961.

He retired from the Department of Defense in 1990 and spent his leisure time hunting, fishing, and cutting grass for his family and neighbors. He loved playing his guitar, singing blue grass and country music and also spending time with family and friends.

Visitation on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 from 10AM until time of Funeral Service to begin at 12Noon at the Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.