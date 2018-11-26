Rocks Thrown at STS Bus on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park

On Monday, November 19, 2018, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police responded to the area of the Lexington Park Ford and Lincoln Dealership on Great Mills Road, for the reported vandalism.

Police arrived on scene to find an STS Public Transportation bus, had rocks thrown at it while the vehicle was driving on Great Mills Road by three or more juvenile suspects who fled the area on foot.

One occupant on the bus received very minor injuries but was not get transported from the scene.

Two windows on the bus were broken.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident.

