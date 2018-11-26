Rocks Thrown at STS Bus on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park

November 25, 2018

On Monday, November 19, 2018, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police responded to the area of the Lexington Park Ford and Lincoln Dealership on Great Mills Road, for the reported vandalism.

Police arrived on scene to find an STS Public Transportation bus, had rocks thrown at it while the vehicle was driving on Great Mills Road by three or more juvenile suspects who fled the area on foot.

One occupant on the bus received very minor injuries but was not get transported from the scene.

Two windows on the bus were broken.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office continues to investigate the incident.



  1. Roger on November 26, 2018 at 5:28 am

    And the community wonders why Great Mills can’t have nice things. If the community doesn’t care about the services paid for by the taxpayer, then the services should stop.

  2. Anonymous on November 26, 2018 at 6:44 am

    Throwing rocks at a moving vehicle, property destruction, and injuring a passenger is a “reported vandalism”?

  3. AliceW on November 26, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Interesting, the area continues to spiral into a no go zone for the rest of the county. When will the drug, prostitution and other crime issues be controlled in the area?

