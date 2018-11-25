Paul James Cunningham, 42

Paul James Cunningham, age 42 of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, died November 15, 2018 at his residence.

Paul was a Sheet Metal Installer with many sheet metal companies for 23 plus years and was a member of Union Local 100. He was also a member of San Clemente Baptist Church. He liked hunting, cars and trucks, golf, and was interested in all sports.

He was the son of Thomas Allen Cunningham and Rose Ellen Rich Cunningham.

In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Khara Serena Cunningham; his son, Tyler J. Becker; his daughter, Emily S. Cunningham; and his brother, Joseph Allen Cunningham (Morgan).

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 1, 2018 at 3:00 PM at the Open Gate Church, 4028 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20602.

Contributions in Paul’s name may be sent to United Cerebral Palsy, 3303 Frederick, St. Joseph, Missouri 64506.