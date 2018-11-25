Anna Jameson, 95, of La Plata, Maryland, passed away on November 23, 2018, at the Hospice House of Charles County.

Born in Germany on August 7, 1923 in the Bavarian village of Keunzing, Anna was the younger daughter of George Wimberger and Theresa Kuehmeier. The Wimberger family emigrated to the United States in 1927, and soon made their way to Southern Maryland. They raised their girls on a tobacco farm in Waldorf.

Anna graduated from La Plata High School in 1940. As a young woman, she worked at Southern Maryland Oil (SMO) Company, and it was there that she met a shy, handsome new truck driver named Edward Lee Jameson. Love blossomed quickly, and they were married in March of 1944, following Ed’s service in the armed forces.

Anna and Ed made their home in Waldorf, where they raised six children. Ed carved out a 40-year career with SMO, while Anna balanced childrearing with part-time work, first as Waldorf Elementary School’s librarian and later at Southern Maryland Gas Company. They were fortunate to retire young and enjoy another 30 years together, sharing, among other things, their love of golf and warm weather; for many years they wintered on the golf courses of Myrtle Beach. Anna also volunteered her time, visiting residents at Charles County Nursing Home for 24 years and counseling cancer survivors (she was a three-time survivor herself). Anna and Ed were both active Catholics, at various times attending St. Peter’s in Waldorf, St. Mary’s in Bryantown, and Sacred Heart in La Plata.

If Anna and Ed had one true passion, it was dancing. Swing was their music of choice, but they were a joy to watch on any dance floor. They moved to the sound of any genre with equal grace, making every dance, wedding, or party they attended more fun for everyone.

In 1999, Anna and ed traded a house in Waldorf for apartment living in La Plata, sharing a home at the Maples Senior Community until Ed’s passing in May 2015.

In addition to her husband of 71 years, Anna was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Theresa Eastman; and one grandchild, David Lee Jameson. Her six children survive her – Tom (Carlyn), Catherine, Rita Trapani (Joseph), Nancy, George (Dee), and Ronald (Diane). Anna also leaves seven grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, and more than 35 nieces and nephews (Wimberger and Jameson clans combined).

Anna will be honored with a Visitation on Thursday, November 29, 2018 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm, with a Wake Service at 7:00pm, at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646. Anna and Ed will be interred together on March 19, 2019, their 75th wedding anniversary.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.