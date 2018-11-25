Jimmie E. Dickerson, 88, of North Beach passed away November 22, 2018 at his residence. He was born January 17, 1930 in Copper Hill, Floyd County VA to Albert F. and Gladys (Agnew) Dickerson. Jimmie was raised in Floyd, VA and moved to Maryland in 1957 to work for Thompson Lumber Co. In 1960 he went to work for Thomas L. Hance, Inc. and worked there until retiring in 1995 after 35 years of service. After retirement, Jimmie enjoyed gardening, listening to bluegrass and gospel music, and walking his sidekicks, Sam and Kota.

Jimmie is survived by his wife loving wife of 58 years Audrey (Hardesty) Dickerson, sons Jimmy Dickerson and wife Patt of Lower Marlboro, Eddie Dickerson of Sandy Point and John Dickerson and wife Joy of North Beach, sister Helen Howell and husband Otis of Floyd, VA, brothers Richard Russell Dickerson and wife Jane of Orange, TX and Roger L. Dickerson of Floyd, VA, grandchildren Jennifer Dickerson, Lacy Veltman, Joshua Brown, Ryan Brown, Brandon Dickerson and Robert Dickerson, great-grandchild Aalayah Jones and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by 4 brothers and 1 sister; Nathan, Albert, Jr., Howard, Wayne and Lucille. The family would like to give a special thank you to Calvert Hospice for all of their care and support.