John Edward “Jack” Lukasewicz, age 83

John Edward “Jack” Lukasewicz, 83, of Camp Springs MD, died on November 22, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD.

John was a Computer Systems Analyst with the Census Bureau and the Department of the Navy for 39 years and a veteran of the United States Navy, having served from 1952-1956. John was of the Catholic faith and a longtime parishioner and usher at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Camp Springs, MD. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Morningside VFW, and the Navy Golf League at Andrews Air Force Base. John was a proud fan of all Washington, D.C. sports teams, including the Capitals, the Nationals, and the Redskins. In addition to supporting his sports teams, he enjoyed fishing, crabbing, hunting and golfing.

John was son of the late John Roman Lukasewicz and the late Elizabeth Biro Lukasewicz.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jacqueline D. Reid Lukasewicz; and one brother, Kenneth Lukasewicz.

John is survived by his four daughters, Diane Hartmann-Hughes and her husband Len, Laura Strickland and her husband Wayne, Judy Morgan and her husband Lou, and Carol Lukasewicz; and five grandchildren, John, Mark, Erin, David, and Joseph.

Funeral services and interment will take place at a later date in Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s name may be made to Hits 4 Heroes thru American Legion Post 54, P.O. Box 82, Leonardtown, MD 20650.