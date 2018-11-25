Catherine Louise (Kidwell) Tippett, formally of Upper Marlboro, MD went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 19, 2018 at the Genesis Healthcare facility in La Plata, MD.

She was born on July 29, 1928 and was a lifetime resident of Maryland. Mrs. Tippett was the daughter of the late William Henry and Mary Jane (Boswell) Kidwell. Predeceased by her husband Samuel Joseph Tippett, son Ronald David Tippett Sr, and daughter Shirley Marie Tippett. Survivors include her children, Bernard Samuel Tippett, Catherine Joan Dodson, Doris Lorraine Niswaner, Robert Joseph Tippett, Ethel Christine Sanders, Barbara Elaine Magill, James Henry Tippett. 34 grandchildren, 76 Great grandchildren, 27 Great-great grand children.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to being a homemaker and a farmer’s wife, she enjoyed planting and gardening of vegetables and flowers, playing bingo and the slot machines. She also loved dancing and listening to old time country music. Her words of of wisdom to her children were ” You need to talk to everyone because if you don’t, you will hurt their feelings”. She wanted all to show compassion, be caring, and willing to help others in their time of need. She never wanted gifts for holidays and birthdays, when asked she replied, “ALL I WANT IS YOUR LOVE”.