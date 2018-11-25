Robert “Bobby” Gordon Sr. was born in Washington D.C. on April 9, 1943 to Robert and Evelyn (Detlefs) Gordon. He attended school in Maryland, graduating in 1961 from Suitland High School.

His lifelong career in concrete construction began in September 1961 as a journeyman cement mason. Grandfather Detlefs recruited Bobby to work in the trade shortly after high school.

Grandpa was a foreman for a large construction company in Washington D.C. and Bobby worked on some very large Federal office buildings, including the Pentagon and the construction of the metro system.

Over the years, Bobby enjoyed hunting for sport and recreation. He successfully hunted in Maryland, Delaware, Florida, Montana, Wyoming, Maine, Hawaii, Northwest Territories, and New Zealand.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Evelyn Gordon and stepfather Merrill Cohan. He is survived by his son Robert Gordon, Jr., daughter-in-law Heather, his daughter Danielle Conceicao, his ex-wife Shirley Gordon and his grandchildren, Abigail, Amanda and Tony

He is also survived by his sister Carol Morgan and step-brother Bud Cohan and various nieces, nephews, and cousins. His family will honor and miss him every day.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations should please be to made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

