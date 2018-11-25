George R. Morris, 79, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on November 20, 2018 at home.

George was born on June 26, 1939 in Madison County, VA to the late John and Gertrude Morris. He is also predeceased by his brother, John E. Morris, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Morris; son Jeff Morris; daughter, Stacey Morris; brother, Leslie Morris (Jill); grandchildren, Ashley Morris, Josie Morris, Kelly Havrilla, JC Havrilla, Adam Havrilla and George Case; sister-in-law, Jean Morris; brothers-in-law, Leslie A. Crookes (Donna) and George W. Crookes (Jean) and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friend on Wednesday November 28, 2018 from 4 to 7 PM at the LaPlata United Methodist Church LaPlata, MD. A Memorial service will be held on Thursday November 29, 2018 11 AM at the LaPlata United Methodist Church.

Interment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the LaPlata United Methodist Church, 3 Port Tobacco Rd. LaPlata, MD 20646 or Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Rd. Waldorf, MD 20603.

