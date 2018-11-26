John Shauberger, 56, passed away on November 20, 2018 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born in Ashtabula on June 29, 1962 the son of Leroy and Margaret (Stasko) Shauberger.

John was a 1981 graduate of St. John High School.

John was a proud and talented firefighter. He served 15 years on the Lexington Park Fire Department in St. Mary’s County Maryland. He served as a Captain. He was the recipient of the Buglers Award for Heroic and Courageous Life Saving Bravery. After his time as a firefighter he drove truck for MCS Motor Carriers until 2017 when he was diagnosed with cancer and was no longer able to work. John also served on the Sheffield Volunteer Fire Department

He loved to ride his Harley, jet skis and hunting. John was thrilled to have taken the trip to 75th Anniversary of the Harley Rally in Sturgis, SD with his siblings. John was never married and never had children so his siblings and his nieces and nephews were his life.

He is survived by his sister Diane Vanek of Jefferson; his brother Jeff and his wife Natalie of Sheffield Township, with whom he made his home; his niece Kimberly Jackson; and his nephews: Leroy Vanek, John Shauberger, Raymond Shauberger and Jeffrey Shauberger; and his great nieces and nephews: Deviona Shauberger and Gabriella, Lindsey and Zachary Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his four brothers: Raymond, Leroy, David and Robert.

The Czup Funeral Home at 1329 Lake Avenue, in Ashtabula, OH, is handling the services for the family.

Visitation

Tuesday November 27, 2018

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM

St. Andrews Church

3700 State Route 193, Kingsville, OH, USA

Mass of Christian Burial

Tuesday November 27, 2018

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

St. Andrews Church

3700 St Rt. 193 Sheffield Twp.