VIDEO: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Implement Maximum Deployment Initiative

For the seventh year in a row, Sheriff Tim Cameron is implemented Maximum Deployment of Sheriff’s Office personnel throughout St. Mary’s County this holiday season.

The first public roll call took place on Friday, November 23, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot on Miramar Way in California.

The press and public were invited to attend to meet officers and tour the Mobile Command Center.

The Maryland State Police will also provided personnel to assist and coordinate activities.

Maximum Deployment is an initiative designed for high visibility patrols and to provide increased presence around shopping centers, roadways, and neighboring communities, to ensure safety during the holiday season.

Maximum Deployment is in addition to other initiatives and law enforcement activities to ensure safety during the holiday season.

