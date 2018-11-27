Leonardtown Man Shot in Chest with Crossbow Flown to Trauma Center

On Monday, November 26, 2018 at approximately 10:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Lady Baltimore Avenue, in Leonardtown for the reported shooting.

Dispatchers advised responding units that the victim, a 52-year old male, was shot in the chest with a crossbow.

The shooting was reportedly accidental, however police are investigating.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene at the residence and found the front door locked, firefighters forced entry to find the patient on the ground. He was reported to be conscious and breathing at the time.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 flew the single patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.