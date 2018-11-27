Leonardtown Man Shot in Chest with Crossbow Flown to Trauma Center

November 27, 2018

On Monday, November 26, 2018 at approximately 10:15 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to Lady Baltimore Avenue, in Leonardtown for the reported shooting.

Dispatchers advised responding units that the victim, a 52-year old male, was shot in the chest with a crossbow.

The shooting was reportedly accidental, however police are investigating.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene at the residence and found the front door locked, firefighters forced entry to find the patient on the ground. He was reported to be conscious and breathing at the time.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 flew the single patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

5 Responses to Leonardtown Man Shot in Chest with Crossbow Flown to Trauma Center

  1. Shawn on November 27, 2018 at 8:48 am

    More crossbows. When will people learn?

    Reply
  2. Where's Shawn? on November 27, 2018 at 8:48 am

    Next we’ll be seeing a rant from Shawn about crossbows

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on November 27, 2018 at 8:54 am

    self inflicted?

    Reply
  4. AliceW on November 27, 2018 at 9:15 am

    Probably cleaning it and forgot to unload it. I always leave my crossbow loaded with extended magazines.

    Reply
  5. Joe on November 27, 2018 at 1:53 pm

    In all of my years on this earth I’ve never accidentally shot myself with my catapult.

    Reply

