On Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at approximately 4:45 a.m., Firefighters from Bay District, NAS Pax River, and Hollywood responded to to a trailer on Baja Lane and Coronado Drive, in Great Mills for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a one story single family residence with nothing evident from all sides.

Upon entering the residence, firefighters reported a small fire in the kitchen with no extensions.

All units returned to services after approximately 15 minutes.