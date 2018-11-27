UPDATE: 7-Year-Child Struck After Exiting School Bus in Charles County

UPDATE: On Tuesday, November 27 at 3:45 p.m., a Charles County Public School bus was stopped in the northbound lane of Oliver Shop Road near Trotter Road in Bryantown, discharging a 7-year-old female student.
According to witnesses, the bus had activated its flashing red lights and flashing stop sign. The girl safely crossed in front of the bus and was crossing the southbound lanes when she was struck by a Ford F-250 being operated by a 35-year-old woman. The driver of the truck remained on the scene and the child was flown to Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Traffic Operations Unit responded and are investigating the crash.
Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.
11/27/2018: On Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at approximately 4:00 p.m., a 6-year-old child was struck by a vehicle after exiting a school bus on Oliver Shop Road, in Charles County.
The child was treated by Paramedics, and Maryland State Police, Trooper 2 helicopter was called to the scene.
Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Traffic Operations Unit are on scene of this crash.
The Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying they have no further information at this time about the investigation.
Authorities in Charles County posted on Facebook that Oliver Shop Road is currently closed from Trotter Road to Edelen Drive until further advised.
Cars again. We need to put a stop to this.
Cars and knives.
I think the schools need to be pro-active and no longer allow kids to cross the street while getting off the bus.
Oh I can’t wait to hear the explanation on this one.
They cross the street after the get off the bus, not during. Even then, that presents a problem. If they live across the street, then how do they get to the other side? Do they just stay there and never go home?
Bus goes to other side if road. It may take lo ger but it’s safer
In the 1940’s and 50’s the bus driver escorted the students across the highway after they got off the bus. Due to the behavior of the students and their lack of respect for each other, this is no longer a viable method of protection for the students. The schools must hire aides to escort the students across the roads since the bus driver must remain on the bus at all times.
Why can’t drivers just obey the law? So if the schools hire aides then it will be a child and an aide getting hit???
Drunk? Bets anyone?
Prayers for the family.
Prayers to this little fella. My question is WHY WAS THE CAR NOT STOPPED IF THE DOORS YO THE BUS WERE OPEN FOR HIM TO GET OFF!!!!! PEOPLE NEED TO WATCH FOR BUSES AND FOLLOW THE LAW!
A little girl
Take her license and crush her vehicle.
Maybe School buses should start straddling the middle of the road, when picking up and discharging students, so vehicles can’t go around them.
I like this idea.
When I drove, I did that. However it is against the law. If the bus got hit the bus driver gets charged.
Some buses are actually doing this and really don’t care if it is illegal or not!
I see cars passing stopped buses all the time in Charles Co.! Time for the Sheriff’s Dept to start ticketing these idiots and taking their licenses away! Vehicular homicide/attempted murder as far as I am concerned!!
My thoughts and prayers go out to the child’s parents! My sister was hit by a step van that passed her school bus on the left as she was crossing the road. She was in Shock/Trauma for over a month before we lost her. There is NO acceptable reason for passing a school bus whether it is discharhing children or not. School bus stops, you STOP!!! And, STOP within the required distance!! I don’t know why school systems allow children to cross roads! They should only discharge to the right, and block any possible access for a vehicle to pass them on the right. I pray this child makes it!
I’m glad it wasn’t my daughter because boy I can tell you…….
Take away her license, send her to driver’s education, lock her ass up for a few years, and then send her on speaking tours (and not pay her) to explain WHY she hit a child that had just gotten off of a school bus!
No excuses for passing a stopped bus.
I hope the little girl makes a full recovery. My thoughts with the family.
Another note-schools could help stop or at least curb the problem if the got extended arms to go completely across the next lane.
The bus driver for my grandkids wanted to let my kids off the bus and they were to cross the road. I told the driver that was not safe. He could just as easy stop at my drive and let the kids off. I stated that if he insist that the kids would have to cross the road, I would be at the bus stop to ensure their safety in crossing.
The bus driver should have never allowed the child to exit the bus until all traffic was at a complete stop. Prayers for the child.
Really? It clearly states that the child had already exited the bus and safely crossed the front of the bus when the vehicle passed jt.
This is NOT the bus drivers fault. There is an overwhelming amount of ignorant drivers on the roads. I think the idea of straddling the lane is a step in the right direction. And an assistant to walk to students across the street. It’s not le a sheriff can follow every bus, every day. Prayers for that little girl and her family, and the other students who witnessed it.