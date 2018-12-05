FDR Boulevard Extension to Open to Traffic December 5

December 5, 2018



The FDR Boulevard extension (0.72 mile), between Frist Colony Boulevard and the roundabout at Old Rolling Road, is scheduled to open to traffic on Wednesday, December 5.

The left southbound lane on FDR Boulevard, approaching First Colony Boulevard, will become a “Left Turn Only” lane for motorists heading to the First Colony Shopping Center. The right lane will be a through lane for motorists continuing toward Old Rolling Road.

The right northbound lane of FDR Boulevard, approaching First Colony Boulevard, will be a “Right Turn Only” lane for motorists heading to the First Colony Shopping Center while the left lane will be a through lane for motorists heading toward the intersection with St, Andrews Church Road (MD 4).

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 11, at 1 p.m. to commemorate the opening of this section of roadway. A temporary road closure will occur, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., for the ceremony. Motorists are asked to follow the directions of temporary traffic control devices and personnel located at the FDR Boulevard / First Colony Boulevard intersection.

Citizens with questions about the change in traffic pattern and the roadway extension can contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. *3525.

18 Responses to FDR Boulevard Extension to Open to Traffic December 5

  1. shorty mac on November 28, 2018 at 7:18 am

    “Its completion will help to reduce traffic congestion on MD 235″….bahhahaha hahaha Todd c’mon bahahaha bahahahahaha

  2. hey dude on November 28, 2018 at 8:25 am

    This road will do nothing but route traffic through neighborhoods and cause problems. With the way people drive, an accident daily is guaranteed and with it being a single lane road, traffic will come to a standstill.

    • exrep on November 29, 2018 at 4:46 pm

      WELL DUDE YOU JUST KEEP DRIVING ON THE 235 BELTWAY AND KEEP QUITE

      • dootie face on November 30, 2018 at 1:51 pm

        235 is a beltway? Does it do a circle around the county exrep???

  3. I Know I'm Right on November 28, 2018 at 10:01 am

    “This is the first step in achieving a county-constructed road in over 25 years,” said Commissioner Todd Morgan

    No Todd. The county has yet to start on their obligated portion(s) of less than a 1/2 mile. The portion being opened has been completed by independent business development. Nice try though! The county’s portion is not projected to be completed for another couple years. By that time, congestion will have caught up and the taxpayers will barely notice any improvement over current conditions.

    • Anonymous on November 28, 2018 at 3:12 pm

      False!

  4. Anonymous on November 28, 2018 at 10:59 am

    Hopefully next they work on expanding the Bridge.

    • Whinesalot on November 28, 2018 at 7:46 pm

      Should’ve found a job in Calvert. Then you wouldn’t have to worry about that bridge (assuming your talking about the TJ bridge).

    • Anonymous on December 5, 2018 at 8:23 am

      There is nothing wrong with the bridge. The traffic back ups because driver ignorance.
      If people maintain propped distance and speed. There will not be a back up.
      for example . A car does 50 mph, the car behinds home stays back and does 45mph to keep his distance.
      This continues until the speed is dropped down to a stand still.
      Just drive in the opposite way of the traffic during rush hour. You will see large gaps in the traffic flow. You will see gaps 2 to 3 car lengths between vehicles. Why they do this ? Ignorance causes the traffic back ups.

  5. KM2 on November 28, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    This road may relieve congestion on 235, but it also divides a neighborhood. The Hickory Hills community is basically being split in half. Where our children now have to cross two lanes of traffic to get to the community pool or playground. Good luck getting anyone to obey a speed limit on this road, I see cars flying around the roundabouts already and the road isn’t even completely open.

  6. Roger on November 28, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    It’s a shame the interestion at 4 and FDR is still jacked up after 18+ months. Taxpayers do pay for that and it’s ridiculous that is still not complete. Miraculously, the shopping center that caused the need for this expansion seems to be constructed without a hitch and their parking lot was completed in a timely manner.

    • Matt on November 29, 2018 at 6:38 am

      Having worked on that project, I can tell you that the progress (or lack thereof) had nothing to do with the rest for the shopping center. The reason for the delays was MD SHA’s Design office deciding to re-review the proposed design again AFTER initial approval, the lack of due diligence on the part of the original designer in investigating site conditions that may have required remediation (like the approximately 20,000 cubic yards of unsuitable soils that had to be removed and replaced to ensure a stable roadway), the poor work done previously on the original expansion of that roadway nearly 20 years ago when they built First Colony shopping center, and finally, the need to comply with Federal regulations, particularly the clean water act, since the low area immediately to the side of the road are designated as “wetland”. The first and last reasons I gave were the 2 causing the longest delays, and the only taxpayer money involved was the SHA review staff. The developer payed for everything else, including “fees” to SHA for them to have an inspector visit the site, as well as paying directly for a third-party testing agency to be on site full-time.

      • Still Jacked Up! on December 3, 2018 at 12:09 pm

        The back entrance to Harris Teeter is jacked up too! Have to go over about a 2 to 4 inch bump just to enter and leave that way. Are you going to fix that too?

  7. Confused... on November 29, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    This “fix” will causes another bottle neck nightmare intersection and will cause a drag strip like the use of the turn lane on 235. SMH…. So, explain how this will help? I just don’t see a “fix”, I only see this causing issues

  8. '\0/` on November 30, 2018 at 3:06 pm

    I dont see how this will help anything with regard to rush hour traffic. Anyone who chooses this route will still need to rejoin 235 at some point. You are trading a 235 traffic jam for a FDR traffic jam

  9. Anonymous on December 1, 2018 at 8:55 am

    thats what the people of Columbia said and its helped

  10. AliceW on December 2, 2018 at 7:01 am

    No right turn lane at 4 will really back up the local shoppers trying to get home. Signage and linage is a waste of sheet metal and paint in this place. How bout traffic light cameras to get the runners and intersection blockers!

  11. Joe on December 3, 2018 at 1:52 pm

    Meanwhile, the 4 way stoplight that has been begged for on 235 in the area of CVS / SONIC / WAWA will never get built because it doesn’t impact a County Commish the way entering route 4 from their home does. Notice how quickly the new light before the TJ bridge was approved and installed? Maybe we’ll get a solution to our problems and concerns when the right last name can financially benefit or time can be found on Christmas Eve to sneak a vote through without opposition. It often seems that our locally elected “Good Ole Boys” are corrupt or incompetent or possibly both.

