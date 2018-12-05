FDR Boulevard Extension to Open to Traffic December 5





The FDR Boulevard extension (0.72 mile), between Frist Colony Boulevard and the roundabout at Old Rolling Road, is scheduled to open to traffic on Wednesday, December 5.

The left southbound lane on FDR Boulevard, approaching First Colony Boulevard, will become a “Left Turn Only” lane for motorists heading to the First Colony Shopping Center. The right lane will be a through lane for motorists continuing toward Old Rolling Road.

The right northbound lane of FDR Boulevard, approaching First Colony Boulevard, will be a “Right Turn Only” lane for motorists heading to the First Colony Shopping Center while the left lane will be a through lane for motorists heading toward the intersection with St, Andrews Church Road (MD 4).

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 11, at 1 p.m. to commemorate the opening of this section of roadway. A temporary road closure will occur, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., for the ceremony. Motorists are asked to follow the directions of temporary traffic control devices and personnel located at the FDR Boulevard / First Colony Boulevard intersection.

Citizens with questions about the change in traffic pattern and the roadway extension can contact the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200, ext. *3525.