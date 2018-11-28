Phase 1B of FDR Boulevard Extension Set to Open





The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, December 11 at 1 p.m. to commemorate the opening of a section of FDR Boulevard. The installation of pavement markings, removal of traffic barriers and signage at the intersection of FDR Blvd and First Colony Blvd are underway. The road opening is anticipated prior to the event and a second news release will be issued. The 0.72 miles extension covers an area from First Colony Blvd to the roundabout at Old Rolling Road.

At their November 27 business meeting, the commissioners approved a resolution and several ordinances. The ordinances establish a 35 MPH speed limit for the roadway; sets a stop sign and establishes an all way yield intersection at FDR Boulevard and Old Rolling Road. Other ordinances designate the shoulders of the road as bike lanes and lane usage at the intersection of First Colony Boulevard. The adopted resolution accepts road into the county’s Highway Maintenance System.

The southbound left travel lane on FDR Boulevard will become a “Left Turn Only” lane for motorists heading toward First Colony Boulevard (and the First Colony Shopping Center). The southbound right lane will be a through lane for vehicles heading to Old Rolling Road along the new extension of FDR Boulevard.

“This is the first step in achieving a county-constructed road in over 25 years,” said Commissioner Todd Morgan (4th District). “Its completion will help to reduce traffic congestion on MD 235 and continue to enhance economic development in the Lexington Park/California area. I look forward to the road’s total completion from St. Andrews Church Road to Pegg Road in the next few years.”

Information and questions regarding the change in traffic pattern and roadway extension opening can be addressed to the Department of Public Works and Transportation at 301-475-4200 ext. *3525.