St. Mary’s County Public Schools Expanding its use of School Messenger Texting

St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will be expanding its use of School Messenger and activating a new communication feature that provides parents and staff with text message notifications.

Text message recipients must opt-in to receive text alerts. The text alert feature will be available beginning the week of December 3, 2018. Parents and staff will receive an opt-in text message from SMCPS through the new School Messenger notification tool. The message will come from the short code, or short set of numbers, 67587, to all parents and staff members who have provided SMCPS with a cell phone number. To opt-in, users must text YES or Y to 67587. Text STOP to 67587 at any time to stop receiving text message alerts from SMCPS. Standard text message rates by cell phone carriers apply.

Through this system, parents and guardians who opt-in for text messages will be able to receive brief school announcements and system messages. Text messages will be sent on a limited basis, and examples of messages may include:

Weather closings

Emergency announcements

Schedule changes

Links to weekly messages

These text messages will be sent to cell phone numbers on file with the school. Parents who change cellphone numbers during the school year should update their contact information with their child’s school. Once the number is updated with the school, parents should receive a new opt-in message from 67587.

The School Messenger notification system uses data from the SMCPS student information system. Therefore, the system cannot send messages to community members who do not have children in SMCPS.

For additional information, visit the SMCPS website at www.smcps.org. Contact the Office of Strategic Planning and Communications at 301-475-5511, ext. 32133, or your child’s school with questions about School Messenger notifications.